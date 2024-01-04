Meri Brown is starting 2024 as a dog owner. Meri, an animal lover, once insisted she traveled too much to own a pet, but this dog caught her heart quickly.

Meri Brown is starting the new year off right. She might have started 2023 by cutting out family members, but she has opted to end it by adding someone new to her inner circle. Meri Brown is officially a dog owner. She adopted a pup from a Utah shelter on New Year’s Eve. Meri Brown isn’t the only Sister Wives star to open her home up to a rescue dog, though.

Meri Brown rescues a dog for the new year

Meri Brown has expanded her family. While she is still a single lady, her house in Parowan, Utah, is a bit fuller. Meri took to Instagram to introduce her followers to Zona, her rescue pup. In the announcement post, Meri revealed she had no plans to get a dog because she worried she traveled too much to give a dog a good home.

Still, when she met Zona on Dec. 30, she couldn’t stop thinking about her. She returned to the shelter the following day and officially adopted the pup. While a new family wasn’t part of her plan, Meri and her new companion are settling into life together nicely.

Meri and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Meri is not a first-time pet owner. While Meri has spent several years pet-free, the small business owner is an animal lover. While she didn’t own a dog for several years, she often watched for Leon Brown and her partner, Audrey Kriss. Leon and Audrey own two dogs, but Meri has a special bond with Mosby, the rescue pup she spent a fair bit of time caring for.

Meri also owned a dog while living in Utah when Sister Wives began. The dog, Drake, was considered a family pet but lived with Meri and Leon. The dog’s death was chronicled in Sister Wives. Meri, Leon, and Kody Brown traveled back to their former Utah home to bury the dog close to another former pet in 2012.

Meri Brown isn’t the only ‘Sister Wives’ star to adopt a dog

While Meri’s new addition has thrilled Sister Wives fans, she is not the only pet owner in the former polygamist family. Janelle Brown is a dog lover and was more than happy to choose her pets over Kody Brown. Janelle was heartbroken in March when she lost her beloved dog, Jack. Jack was a dog she inherited following her mother’s death. She is the owner of two other pups.

The Brown family of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ pictured together in a family portrait before the demise of their plural unions. | TLC/YouTube

Christine Brown gifted her daughter, Gwendlyn, a puppy in 2020; several other Brown kids are also pet owners. Logan Brown and Hunter Brown have each rescued dogs in recent years. Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn Brown, are not pet owners.