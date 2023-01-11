‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Doesn’t Want People to Congratulate Her on Her Divorce From Kody

Meri Brown and Kody Brown are officially over. The Sister Wives stars confirmed their split in a joint statement on Jan. 10. For many fans of the TLC show, the announcement was one they’d long been waiting for. For years, they’d wondered why Meri didn’t walk away from what appeared to be a loveless plural marriage. Still, while the reality star knows that many of her followers were hoping for her to divorce Kody, she wants to make it clear that the breakup isn’t a cause for celebration.

‘Sister Wives’ cast members decide to ‘permanently terminate our marriage partnership’

Meri and Kody took to social media to share the news that their spiritual marriage had come to an end.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love,” they added.

Meri was the first of Kody’s four wives, and the two were legally married for nearly 25 years. They divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry his fourth wife Robyn Brown but remained spiritually married.

Meri Brown says she doesn’t want to be congratulated for ending her relationship with Kody Brown

Meri Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

As the long, slow breakdown of Kody and Meri’s relationship played out on Sister Wives, many viewers wondered why she chose to stay in a plural marriage. Commenters on social media often asked Meri why she was still clinging to her relationship with Kody and begged her to leave him.

In the caption of her Instagram post announcing the split, Meri acknowledged that some of her followers would cheer the end of her marriage. But she asked them to refrain from telling her how happy they were for her.

“You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments,” Meri wrote. “In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions. Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness, and power.”

Robyn Brown is now Kody’s only wife

The end of Meri’s relationship with Kody comes shortly after the demise of two of his other marriages.

Much of Sister Wives Season 17 focused on Christine Brown’s decision to divorce Kody and leave plural marriage behind, a move that rocked the Brown family to its core. Then, in a recent Sister Wives: One on One special, Kody and Janelle Brown confirmed that they had also separated after three decades together. Now, with his marriage to Meri officially over, Kody’s only remaining wife is Robyn Brown.

