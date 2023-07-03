Meri Brown thinks she's ready to get back onto the dating scene. The small business owner revealed she isn't seeing anyone but is open to romance.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown announced their split in January 2023, but Sister Wives fans knew the marriage was over long before that. Now that she’s officially single, Meri is much more willing and able to talk about her future and what she hopes she’ll find someday. In a recent Instagram Live, Meri revealed that she is open to the idea of finding love again, but, alas, there is no one special in her life at the moment.

Meri Brown is ready to start dating again

Sister Wives fans spent years watching Meri Brown serve as Kody Brown’s emotional punching bag. They saw their way through the legal divorce, the catfishing scandal, and the Brown family gaslighting of Meri. In January, Meri finally figured things out and announced the permanent end of her romance with Kody. Since then, she’s been keeping things light. Meri has traveled, moved states, and hosted several business events. Now she’s ready to get romantic again.

In a recent Instagram Live, Meri revealed that she’d like to date again but didn’t say exactly when or how she’d be reentering the singles scene. Meri did tell her followers that there was no one special in her life at the moment, though.

Where are Kody Brown’s other ex-wives now?

While Kody started Sister Wives in 2010 with four partners, he is officially down to one. After Meri and Kody announced their official split in 2023, he has been partnered up with just his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Each ex-wife is in a different stage of their single life.

While Meri is interested in dating again soon, her former sister wife, Christine Brown, has already found love. Christine is set to wed David Woolley soon. The mother of six took to Instagram to share that she was seeing someone special in February 2023. The official reveal came shortly, and the engagement announcement wasn’t far behind that. Christine and David have since bought a house together and spend time shading Kody on Instagram.

Janelle Brown has not yet shared her future romantic plans. Janelle and Kody announced the end of their union during the season 17 tell-all episodes of Sister Wives in December 2022. Unlike Christine and Meri, Janelle doesn’t delve too deeply into her personal life on social media. Instead, she uses her Instagram account mostly for business purposes. If she’s seeing anyone special, we probably won’t be hearing about it via Instagram. For now, it doesn’t look like she’s dating anyone or is interested in doing so, though.