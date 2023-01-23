‘Sister Wives’ Star Ysabel Brown Thinks Plural Marriage Was ‘Unfair’ to Her Mom Christine

Sister Wives star Ysabel Brown reveals why she would “never” be a polygamist like her mother, Christine Brown, was with her father, Kody Brown. She thinks that plural marriage was unfair to her mom Christine. She believes that women in polygamy always get the short end of the stick, especially if they’re not legally married.

Christine and Kody’s marriage and divorce

For over a decade, Christine tried to hide her marital problems from her six children. The coronavirus (COVID-19) rules magnified the family’s distrust of each other and put a permeant wedge between them.

After years of struggling to find peace with her sister wives and plural marriage to Kody, Christine finally decided she was done. After leaving her faith, she divorced Kody and went public about their split on November 2021.

All of Christine’s children have expressed that they are happy their mom is happier now being out of her plural marriage. Christine’s daughter, Ysabel Brown, is very grateful her mom Christine is out of polygamy.

Ysabel thinks polygamy is ‘unfair’ to women, especially her mom

Ysabel sat down with her sister, Mykelti Padron, and her brother-in-law, Tony Padron, in a conversation on their Patreon. Like her other siblings, Ysabel is not interested in being a polygamist like her parents were.

She revealed in the conversation that she believes polygamy is unfair to women, especially when it comes to financial abuse. “Like how much work mom had to do to make sure she could be financially stable after dad is ridiculous,” she said.

Christine, who was “spiritually” married to Kody since 1994, was never married on paper. “In normal situations of monogamy, that never would have been the case because the husband would have had to support the woman afterward,” Ysabel said.

She believes that polygamy is specifically dangerous to women. “The women who aren’t legally married to the husband are effed,” she said. This has come true for Janelle and Christine, who financially supported the family for decades only to leave the marriage empty-handed.

Why Ysabel Brown would ‘never’ be a polygamist

While Ysabel doesn’t want to “discredit” people who can make polygamy work for them, she doesn’t want to be in plural marriage herself. She believes polygamy could “never, ever make [her] happy.”

“I think in some cases, very rarely, it works out beautifully. Polygamy, for some people, is a beautiful thing,” she said. She mentioned some perks of having a polygamist family: having more moms and many close siblings.

“It really does take a village to raise kids. I think the village that we had, polygamy, isn’t the best group. Maybe join a different cult,” she joked.

Her main reason for not wanting to be a polygamist is that she wants to be enough for one person. “It’s not something that would ever interest me because I would hate to think that the person that I marry would have to find something else in somebody else because they couldn’t find it in me,” she concluded.

Christine did a great job raising strong, independent women, which definitely shows in their decisions. Most Brown children have decided against living plural marriage and have chosen monogamy.