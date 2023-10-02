Fans of the long running TLC series believe Kody Brown's fourth wife has contributed to the downfall of her polygamist family.

Viewers of TLC’s Sister Wives have sounded the alarm regarding the behavior of Robyn Brown, Kody Brown’s legal wife, throughout the series 18 seasons. They claim she “spoils” and “ruins everything she touches” within the once-united polygamist clan. What are the reasons behind fan disdain? Here are the details.

Robyn Brown has been vilified by ‘Sister Wives’ fans

Robyn Brown married Kody Brown in 2010. She was the first wife added to his polygamist family in 16 years, joining Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. From the start, Robyn was painted as Kody’s favorite.

However, many fans who have rewatched earlier episodes found instances claiming Robyn manipulated Kody. Also, he appears to spend most of his time with Robyn, who, according to Kody, “is fundamentally loyal.”

Sister Wives fans criticized Robyn’s actions on Reddit. “Robyn is like the coworker in the office who always [expletive] up, is rude to everyone, and does more work. But then is constantly running to the boss to point out the perceived faults of all the other coworkers to make herself look better,” wrote one viewer.

“Beyond dead weight. Like a dead weight that consumes most resources of the group. She is zombie weight,” claimed a second Sister Wives fan.

“I don’t know if there is any family event they’ve had that Robyn hasn’t spoiled. Either she’s late, complains, or takes traditions away from someone else. She literally ruins everything she touches,” penned a third viewer.

A fourth fan wrote, “She destroyed that family. She could have easily told Kody, ‘You need to spend some more time with X, Y, or Z.'”

They continued, “Robyn could have said, ‘You’ve been here a lot this week, and [your other wives] are pretty upset about it, so let’s try to be more fair. I want you here, don’t get me wrong, but we are a family, and this is what we signed up for.’ That’s what she says she thinks, but her actions are the exact opposite.”

Robyn Brown once claimed she’s ‘the family scapegoat’

In a January 2022 episode, Robyn Brown sat down with Meri Brown. She tried to explain her position as Kody Brown’s favorite to his first legal wife, whom he divorced in 2014.

Robyn realizes many of her family members believe she is the root of Kody’s apparent neglect of his other three wives and their children. She claims she isn’t happy being in this position.

Robyn tells Meri, “As much as I love Kody, it’s great to have him around. It’s stressing me out. And I’m worried about the kids that aren’t seeing their dad. I’m worried about the wives that aren’t seeing Kody.”

Robyn says, “It gets frustrating. My mom calls me ‘the Brown family scapegoat.’”

She continued in a confessional, “I called my mom, and she just chuckled. She said, ‘All they do is blame you for stuff. You’re their scapegoat. You’re the Brown family scapegoat.’”

But is Robyn a victim of the dynamics within the Brown family? Or has she instigated many of its problems herself?

Is Robyn a villain or victim?

‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody and Robyn Brown and their children David, Brianna, Aurora, Solomon and Ariella | TLC

Throughout 18 seasons of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown has cried over, defended, and questioned her position in the Brown family. However, is she the villain or a victim?

Depending on whether you are a fan of Kody Brown’s fourth wife, this question could be challenging. Robyn appears to have acted questionably throughout the series run and dropped her mask on several occasions captured by TLC’s cameras.

Robyn claims she married into the polygamist clan to have a sister-wife experience but appeared never fully to interact with the other three women in her family. However, Robyn allowed Kody to spend an unequal amount of time at her home and with her children, to the detriment of the remainder of the clan.

Robyn never worked but wouldn’t let her sister wives watch her kids. She had a series of nannies tending to her children from as far back as the clan’s life in Las Vegas.

Most of all, Robyn alleges if she did have all the power the other wives claimed she had, Kody would behave differently. But she appears to allow Kody to neglect his other children in favor of her own.

The Brown family continues to unravel throughout season 18. Forthcoming episodes continue to depict Meri and Janelle’s exits from the clan.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.