‘Sister Wives’ Villian, Robyn Brown, Once Explained Her Victoria’s Secret Debt on Twitter, ‘I Have Very Long Legs’

Robyn Brown’s entrance into the Brown family may have made Sister Wives a possibility. Aside from that, the mother of five has had little positive effect on the family. In fact, Robyn has been dubbed the show’s villain and accused of breaking apart the polygamist household. Recently, Sister Wives fans reignited discussions about the debt Robyn Brown brought into the family when she spiritually married Kody Brown in 2010. Viewers have focused specifically on the cash Robyn owed Victoria’s Secret. Funnily enough, Robyn explained the debt back in 2015 by claiming she had to shop at Victoria’s Secret for pants because she has “very long legs.”

‘Sister Wives’ star, Robyn Brown, brought debt into the Brown family

The Brown family is famous for their reality TV series but not for their money management skills. Before Sister Wives, the family endured a few bankruptcies. Meri and Kody Brown filed for bankruptcy as a married couple. In 1997, Janelle Brown filed for bankruptcy, too, and in 2010, Christine Brown joined the bankruptcy club. The only family member who hasn’t filed for bankruptcy (yet) is Robyn Brown. Still, she brought plenty of debt into the family.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

When Robyn Brown married into the Brown family, they assumed her debt. She had about $32,000 in debt, spread across multiple store credit cards. The debt had to be cleared away for Robyn to qualify for a home loan when the Browns moved to Vegas. Family funds from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown were used for that purpose. According to Starcasm, most of Robyn’s debt was housed on Sears, Target, and Victoria’s Secret store cards.

Kody Brown’s fourth wife claimed her long legs were the reason she shopped at Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret is known for its lingerie and, in recent years, its expansion into loungewear. Robyn Brown insists that she didn’t rack up debt at the store purchasing bras and thongs, though. The mother of five took to Twitter in 2015 to answer fan questions, and she was especially interested in setting the record straight about her shopping habits.

@screamapillar0 @Jenniebear81 Victoria Secret debt was for long sleeved shirts and longer pants and longer pjs. I have very long legs so… — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) March 3, 2015

Robyn claimed that she shopped at Victoria’s Secret for pants and long sleeve shirts, alleging she has “very long legs” and needed to custom order pants to accommodate them. Sister Wives fans weren’t buying the story in 2015 and aren’t buying it now.

How tall is Robyn Brown?

Robyn Brown doesn’t appear to be particularly tall. She’s substantially shorter than Kody Brown and several of his children. While she’s never stated exactly how tall she is, she appears to be between 5’6 and 5’9. While that is taller than the average American woman, it’s hardly tall enough to need special order pants. Victoria’s Secret isn’t the only place for Robyn to have purchased pants in a tall inseam, either.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

While Robyn was busy buying pants at Victoria’s Secret, several other retailers offered pants in long inseams that likely would have worked. The intimates retailer doesn’t offer substantially longer pants than other retailers. According to the company’s official website, the pants they stock in a “long” have a 34-inch inseam. The long inseam is suggested for shoppers over 5’8. Shoppers under 5’4 are encouraged to purchase “short” inseam items with an inseam of 30 inches. Average-length pants have an inseam of 32 inches. A 34-inch inseam is pretty standard on pants labeled as “long.”