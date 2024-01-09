Christine Brown wed David Woolley in October 2023 after a year-long romance. They had both been married before when they met. David's wife, Margaret, died tragically in 2012.

Christine Brown and David Woolley’s relationship has taken center stage over the last year. Sister Wives fans were thrilled for the mother of six when she introduced David to the world in February 2023. Many tuned in to watch her wedding on TLC. David and Christine shared a lot about their early relationship but generally kept quiet regarding David’s late wife, Margaret Woolley. Sadly, the details surrounding her death are tragic.

How did David Woolley’s wife, Margaret Woolley, die?

David Woolley and Christine Brown insist they are soulmates. But both had long-term loves before hooking up. David was married for decades and lost his wife more than 10 years ago. According to The U.S. Sun, Margaret Woolley’s cause of death was suicide.

According to a police report obtained by the publication, friends and family grew concerned about Margaret Woolley after she sent a series of concerning messages in June 2012. Police were canvassing the area for the 43-year-old when a housekeeper at a hotel found Margaret’s body inside a rented room on June 20, 2012. It is unclear when she checked in or why she was staying at a hotel.

According to the police report, there was evidence of drug and alcohol use in the room. She also left a note. The note allegedly called David Woolley out for “manipulative and controlling behavior.” Margaret Woolley also apologized to the children she shared with her husband of two decades.

While it is unclear how David and his late wife met, the couple married young. They wed in 1990 when Margaret was just 21. David was 26. The couple had eight children before Margaret’s tragic death. David and Christine have not spoken publicly about Margaret Woolley’s death or the note she left behind.

David and Christine had both had long-term marriages when they finally met. David’s marriage lasted 22 years. Christine, who spiritually wed Kody Brown in 1994, finally called it quits after 27 years of partnership. In 2021, Christine experienced a massive move as she settled back into life in Utah.

By 2022, she was ready to find love, and she wasn’t playing around. Christine used matchmakers and dating sites to find a new partner.

David hasn’t opened up about his dating life before he met Christine. Still, we did learn she was the one who made the first move. They met on a dating site geared toward single parents, but David was willing to take it far slower than Christine Brown. The duo revealed that she pushed to meet in person, and love quickly developed.

In a whirlwind romance, David proposed after just a few months together. The couple bought a home, moved in together, and wed in October 2023. Since then, they’ve been settling into marriage. While Christine insists she’s thrilled with her new life, some Sister Wives fans are concerned she’s forcing the relationship to fit her wants, just as she pushed her relationship with Kody Brown.

Part 1 of Christine and David’s wedding special aired on January 7. Part 2 of the special will air on January 14 at 10 pm. TLC has yet to announce season 19 of Sister Wives, but Christine let it slip that filming was underway.