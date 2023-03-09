‘Sister Wives’: Were the Browns Actually ‘Excommunicated’ From Their Church?

The Brown family from Sister Wives has claimed they have been excommunicated from their church since going public in 2010. However, some new evidence suggests that this is merely another lie that the Browns have perpetuated throughout the seasons.

What religion do the Browns belong to?

The Brown family practices polygamy or “plural marriage” based on their belief system taught by the Mormon fundamentalist group called the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB). The AUB is known as “The Group” or “The Principle” and boasts over 10,000 members, spreading throughout Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Montana, and Mexico.

The doctrine of the AUB differs from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) faith in a few ways. The similarities include the LDS and the AUB regard the Book of Mormon and the Bible as sacred scriptures and accept the Articles of Faith, written by Joseph Smith.

The main difference with the AUB is their idea of plural marriage. Not only is it allowed, but it’s endorsed. They consider polygamy a crucial step in receiving the highest glory of heaven. In their search to become “celestial” through plural marriage, Kody Brown had taken on four wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown.

The Brown family advocated for polygamy for over 16 seasons of Sister Wives. However, the family claimed they were excommunicated from their church for going public. The Browns held onto their beliefs by holding Sunday services in their home even after leaving their polygamist community in Utah behind.

Did the AUB excommunicate the Browns?

For over 17 seasons, the Browns have kept the status of their standing within the AUB vague. After claiming their church had excommunicated them, they continued living the doctrine. What’s the truth?

A source connected to the family told reality TV blogger, Without A Crystal Ball, that the Browns are still very much part of the church. According to the source, the family only claimed they were “kicked out” by the church after going public because the AUB wanted to separate themselves from the Brown family publicly. The AUB was allegedly split on the idea of the Browns documenting their plural marriage experience on Sister Wives but never kicked out the family.

Meri Brown’s mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, was a “registered agent” for the church until her death. If the Browns were truly apostates, then Bonnie wouldn’t have been allowed to be associated with the family or appear on the show. The contact between active church members and them would have ceased. The source claims that the Browns maintain open friendships and relationships with many church members because, secretly, they’re still members.

The blogger claims the only reason the family isn’t attending AUB church services is simply due to location, as there isn’t a community for polygamists in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the family currently resides. So while they claim they were kicked out, their beliefs and status within the church remains the same.

Which members are still part of the church?

Christine shocked fans when she revealed that she left the AUB. As a granddaughter of the founder, Rulon C. Allred, Kody admitted to marrying Christine for her title as a blue-blood polygamist for status in the church. After leaving her 27-year-long marriage to Kody in 2021, she also left her faith.

During the Sister Wives Season 16 ‘One-on-One’ reunion, Christine announced that she hasn’t been a church member for a “long time.” She admitted she “left a long time ago,” which is more proof that they hadn’t been excommunicated at all.

Christine isn’t the only one who has left the AUB faith. According to Kody, “the whole freaking family” had thrown their religious views “out the window.” And as of right now, none of the Brown children are interested in practicing polygamy. Christine and Kody’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, said that most of her siblings have realized they were raised in a “cult” and have left the church entirely.

Kody is currently divorced from Meri and separated from Janelle, which means he’s only legally married to Robyn. Currently, there is no word on whether or not anyone but Christine has left the church.