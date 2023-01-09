‘Sister Wives’: What Did Robyn Brown Do for a Job Before Joining the Browns?

Robyn Brown has been pegged as the villain of Sister Wives. Robyn swooped in more than 15 years after Kody married his third wife, Christine Brown, and seemingly threw off a delicate balance inside the Brown family’s home. Since then, fans have learned plenty about Robyn. They know she was married before her spiritual marriage to Kody. Fans watched as she unsuccessfully tried to get a jewelry business off the ground and grappled with the reasoning behind a woman who didn’t work outside of the home utilizing the services of a nanny. Still, little is known about what Robyn Brown did to make ends meet before marrying the Browns. So, did Robyn Brown hold a job early on in her marriage?

Where did Robyn Brown work before ‘Sister Wives’?

Robyn Brown’s romantic history doesn’t begin and end with Kody Brown. Before Kody, Robyn was married to David Jessop. The marriage was a monogamous one that spanned about eight years. Robyn Brown and David Jessop’s divorce was finalized in 2007. Following her divorce, Robyn was a single mom until she met Kody, although her mother encouraged her to get her “scent” out. So how did she make ends meet?

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Robyn rarely discusses what she did for money during her years as a single mother. Several Redditors allege the mother of five worked briefly in an assisted living facility as either a receptionist or an activities coordinator. Little is known about the job. Still, she did appear to hold some type of office gig in the early moments of Sister Wives.

Robyn relied on the help of family to make her finances work

Robyn’s job, whatever it happened to be, wasn’t enough to keep her small family comfortable. In the family’s memoir Becoming Sister Wives, Robyn noted that she had to borrow gas money to get to the Brown family’s home when she first began seeing Kody Brown. Family followers strongly believe Robyn’s mother and stepfather helped keep her financially afloat. At the very least, Robyn Brown used her family to supplement any job income she had.

Once Robyn spiritually married Kody Brown in 2010, the rest of the Browns assumed her debts. Robyn used family money to pay off more than $30,000 in credit card debt so she could qualify for a mortgage in Las Vegas. She also used family money to get her jewelry business off the ground. While Robyn’s LinkedIn profile claims she’s the COO and CFO of My Sisterwife’s Closet. Despite that, the business’ website was last updated several years ago.

Robyn Brown did not have acting jobs before ‘Sister Wives’

A few years ago, Sister Wives fans dug into rumors that Robyn Brown had a short-lived television career years before meeting the Brown family. While Robyn seems comfortable on camera now, her alleged acting career has been debunked.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Rumors began to swirl when fans noticed an acting credit for the famed 1990s sitcom, Just Shoot Me, appear on Robyn’s IMDb page. According to the show’s IMDb profile, an actor named Robyn Brown appeared as a model in one episode. As it turns out, it was an entirely different Robyn Brown. Kody’s fourth wife was not a “Brown” when the episode aired. Robyn’s maiden name is Sullivan.