Kody Brown and his four wives like to have tense conversations for 'Sister Wives' at area restaurants. Recently, Kody and Christine Brown visited Salsa Brava. Kody and Janelle faced off at Fat Olives.

Over the years, Sister Wives has filmed mostly in the homes of the plural Brown family. From time to time, though, the cameras have gone on location to capture family moments and tense arguments. While the family filmed around Las Vegas fairly regularly, they’ve spent most of their time in Flagstaff at home. Still, they seem to like to take their drama on the road. Several tense conversations have occurred at a Mexican restaurant called Salsa Brava.

If you’ve been wondering where Kody Brown and Christine Brown had their painfully awkward restaurant meetups, look no further. Kody and his wives have taken up space at Salsa Brava, a Mexican salsa bar that is a favorite of Flagstaff locals. The eater is located on East Route 66 in Flagstaff.

When the Browns aren’t discussing their imploding plural family at the location, Salsa Brava does a healthy business with area locals. According to the restaurant’s website, they’ve been serving up Mexican fare and unique margaritas for more than 30 years. Not only has Salsa Brava been voted the best Mexican restaurant in Flagstaff for several years, but it has thousands of rave reviews on Google.

Salsa Brava isn’t the only area eatery in which the Browns like having difficult conversations. Kody also had a life-altering chat with one of his wives at Fat Olives. Fat Olives, interestingly enough, is owned by Chef John Conley. Conley also owns Salsa Brava. The chef and his restaurants haven’t just been featured on Sister Wives. He’s been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives multiple times. The Browns seem to have a penchant for accompanying tense conversations with good food.

Salsa Brava is not only a filming location, it’s a favorite eatery for the family

The Browns use the Mexican dining establishment for more than just filming purposes. The family regularly dines at the restaurant when the cameras are not rolling. One viewer took to Reddit in July to report a sighting of Janelle, Christine, and her new love, David Woolley, enjoying a meal together at Salsa Brava without TLC’s cameras. According to the fan, Christine, Janelle, and David looked comfortable and at ease while they ate.

The three likely were together in Flagstaff to celebrate Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz’s nuptials. The couple tied the knot in Flagstaff on July 15. While most of the Brown family turned up to watch the duo marry, Kody and Robyn Brown reportedly arrived hours late. Several of their children opted to stay home. Gwendlyn is Kody and Christine Brown’s fourth child.