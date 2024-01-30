Soon after giving birth to her third child, DeLeesa had to be rushed back to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia.

DeLeesa from TLC’s sMothered is opening up about her health. The reality TV personality welcomed her third baby with her husband Trevor in the Jan. 23 episode of the show about ultra-close moms and daughters. But the couple’s joy soon turned to fear when DeLeesa experienced a serious medical situation shortly after giving birth.

The ‘sMothered’ star was diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia

A few days after bringing home her new baby, DeLeesa had to be rushed back to the hospital. She was experiencing chest pain, high blood pressure, and headaches. Doctors diagnosed her with postpartum preeclampsia.

“There’s risk of stroke, brain damage, death,” an emotional Trevor shared on sMothered as he sat in his car outside the hospital. “Oh my gosh, I’m so scared.”

Postpartum preeclampsia is a rare condition that happens when a mother has high blood pressure and excess protein in her urine soon after giving birth, according to the Mayo Clinic. It usually develops within 48 hours of delivery and requires prompt treatment to avoid serious health complications.

DeLeesa’s relationship with her mom may be making her health worse

DeLeesa’s fraught relationship with her mother India isn’t helping her health, Trevor admitted.

“The doctor said if she gets to the point where she can go home, she’s really gonna have to make some significant changes with respect to her stress level and everything like that,” he shared. “One, we’ve got three children, and that’s stressful in itself. And two, having mom there is stressful.”

Trevor’s close relationship with his mother-in-law has been a point of contention in his marriage. But he seemed to realize that he was at a point where he had to choose between the two women.

“Unfortunately, she’s gonna have to go,” he said of Lydia.

Fans will have to keep watching sMothered to see whether Trevor really decides to put his wife before his mother-in-law. But DeLeesa, who is now five months post-partum, has shared some updates on her health situation.

In a video shared on Instagram, the mom of four said she was continuing to monitor her blood pressure at home, though frequent testing did give her some anxiety. She also said that drinking plenty of water seemed to help lower her blood pressure. And she’s noticed patterns in how the reading changes throughout the day, with her blood pressure typically being lowest in the morning and higher in the evening.

DeLeesa is also taking care of her health in other ways, including taking medication, paying attention to what she eats, and working out.

“I am juicing and I’m going to be on a nice workout routine,” she shared. Her husband, who works as a personal trainer, is helping her get in shape. “He has trained professional athletes of every sport and he’s going to get me right,” she said.

New episodes of sMothered air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

Source: Mayo Clinic

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.