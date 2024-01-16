Why aren't Sunhe and Angelica in the new season of 'sMothered' on TLC? And what are the notorious mom and daughter up to today?

sMothered is back on TLC, but two of the show’s more notorious cast members didn’t return for season 5. Sunhe and her daughter Angelica don’t appear in the new episodes, leaving the show’s viewers to wonder what’s going on with the ultra-close mom and daughter. In an Instagram post, Sunhe commented on why the pair have left reality TV behind.

Sunhe and Angelica don’t appear in ‘sMothered’ Season 5

Sunhe and Angelica made their sMothered debut in 2019 and appeared in four seasons of the show. The Las Vegas mom and daughter’s lives were deeply intertwined, with the pair describing themselves as “spiritually connected” in the bio of their shared Instagram account, which appears to be run by Sunhe

Just how close were Sunhe and Angelica? Not only did they live together, but they shared a bed – and the same bathwater. The overprotective Sunhe insisted she always had her daughter’s best interests at heart, but her meddling became a problem once Angelica started dating a man named Jason. Despite Sunhe’s concerns, Angelica and Jason went on to get engaged and have a daughter of their own, Amara. That led to some serious “grandsmothering” on the part of Sunhe, who sometimes acted as if Amara was her own child.

At times, Sunhe’s behavior seemed to push Jason to his breaking point. But viewers won’t get to see the next stage in this family’s unusual dynamic play out. Sunhe “declined” to participate in sMothered Season 5, she shared on Instagram.

Sunhe didn’t want to be on ‘sMothered’ at first

Sunhe’s decision to step away from sMothered doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Though she and Angelica spent years on the show, the overbearing mom was initially reluctant to allow cameras into her life.

“I didn’t want any involvement,” Sunhe told The List in 2021 of how she reacted when Angelica approached her about applying to be on the reality series.

“I mean, believe it or not, I’m extremely private, and I didn’t want to do it because of that reason,” she added.

Angelica, on the other hand, was ready to share her and her mom’s unusual bond with the world.

“I always have known that my mom and I have a very unique relationship, ever since I was a young girl,” she said. “My mom has established this wonderful relationship with me. When I saw the casting, I knew that we would be perfect for it. I literally knew that this is us.”

Are Angelica and Jason still together?

While Sunhe and Angelica are no longer on TLC, they still share updates about their lives on social media. They and Amara recently celebrated Christmas together.

“May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path. Wishing you a season that’s merry and bright! #MerryChristmas from my family to yours,” Angelica captioned a photo of her, her daughter, and Jason that she posted to her Instagram.

Though Angelica hasn’t posted anything about her and Jason getting married, it looks like -hey are still together. And in a May 2023 Instagram update, Sunhe described Jason as her “future son-in law. ”But even if Angelica and Jason do eventually tie the knot, it seems likely that he’ll always take second place to her mom.

