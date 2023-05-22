Some Famous Faces Are Seen in ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Trailer

When Amazon Studios announced a documentary about the Institute of Basic Life Principles, Duggar family followers were interested in seeing the controversial Christian ministry the famous family belonged to exposed. Following the initial announcement, the studio fell quiet about the project. A lot of Duggar critics assumed it had been nixed. Last week, we learned that the docuseries was not only going forward but would focus more intently on the Duggar family than previously thought. After the release of a trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, critics are more excited than ever. The four-part docuseries has plenty of insiders who can discuss the famous reality TV family. These are all the somewhat famous faces attached to the project so far.

Jill and Derick Dillard | Amazon Studios

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard will appear in the series

Duggar family critics were excited about the docuseries initially, but things got a bit more serious when Amazon Studios dropped the trailer for the upcoming project. Shockingly, Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard both appeared heavily in the trailer.

Jill Dillard is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s fourth child and was largely thought to be favored by Jim Bob by family followers. That is until she left the family’s second reality TV show, Counting On, in 2017 and became largely estranged from her family. Derick married Jill in 2014 and has been outspoken about his thoughts on Jim Bob Duggar and TLC since.

Jill was the only Duggar sibling to appear in the trailer. Still, she isn’t the only one to denounce the IBLP. Jinger Vuolo has done the same but isn’t attached to the docuseries. Jill isn’t the only Duggar insider involved in the project, though. Some family members and close friends were spotted in the two-minute promo.

Amy Duggar King, Deanna Duggar, and Dillon King are all involved, too

Amy Duggar King, Deanna Duggar, and Dillon King also appeared in the trailer for Shiny Happy People. Both Amy and Deanna are related to Jim Bob. Amy is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece, while Deanna is Jim Bob’s sister. Dillon King married Amy Duggar in 2015. Based on the trailer, Amy Duggar King appears to have a substantially larger role than her husband or mother.

Amy has been outspoken about her famous family in recent years and appears to be mostly estranged from her aunt and uncle. Despite the current rift, Amy spent a fair bit of time with the Duggar family early on and even appeared on their famed show, 19 Kids and Counting. Amy once revealed that she had signed a non-disclosure agreement and could not talk about her family. Deanna appears to have become estranged from Jim Bob Duggar after their mother’s sudden death.

Bobye and Jim Holt, former friends of the family, are attached to ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Jim and Bobye Holt were once close friends with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jim and Jim Bob grew up together, and the families’ children were closely tied. In fact, Jim and Bobye’s eldest daughter was romantically involved with Jim Bob and Michelle’s troubled son, Josh Duggar. After Jim and Bobye were made aware of sexual abuse inside the Duggar home, Jim Bob and Michelle largely cut them off.

The couple rose to fame among Duggar family critics in 2021 when Bobye took the stand at Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial. She outlined what her family knew bout Josh’s behavior for a jury. Bobye has been open about what she experienced as a confidant of the famous family since. Now, she and her husband will discuss the family and the IBLP in the upcoming Amazon documentary. Jim and Bobye were briefly shown in the short trailer.