Who Is Sophie Lloyd, Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitar Player?

Megan Fox shared a cryptic message about Machine Gun Kelly’s bandmate, Sophie Lloyd, but who is the guitar player? Here’s what we know about Lloyd and her involvement with Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship.

Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly | Erika Goldring/WireImage

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd is a successful musician in her own right

27-year-old Sophie Lloyd is a composer and guitar player who graduated from BIMM in 2018 with a First Class Honors BMus in Popular Music Performance, according to her website.

“I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad,” she wrote. “Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to [practice] and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of [fulfillment].”

Lloyd rose to fame on YouTube, earning over 100 million views on her music videos. She has collaborated with brands like Amazon Prime, Hard Rock Café, LiveNation, and Harley Davidson, and has her own guitar course on Truefire. She performed at Paris Fashion Week for Redemption Brand Clothing.

Lloyd joined Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout World Tour, which included sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Arena in London.

“I’ve gone on to meet so many amazing people and gone on to do things I only dreamed of,” the guitarist wrote. “The fact that this is my career is still [mind-blowing] to me.”

Besides playing with Machine Gun Kelly, the London-born musician is also working on her debut solo album.

Megan Fox teased that she ‘got with’ Sophie Lloyd after fans accused Machine Gun Kelly of cheating with the guitar player

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Megan Fox hinted at breaking up with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in a since-deleted Instagram post. Fox not only deleted her post about the rapper-turned-rocker, but her entire Instagram account.

Before removing her account, Fox deleted all photos and videos of Machine Gun Kelly, whom she’d been dating since 2020. She shared a cryptic post showing pictures of herself in front of a human trafficking poster that said, “WHEN YOU CAN’T WALK AWAY.” In the caption, she wrote, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade album (per Page Six).

“He probably got with Sophie,” one fan commented on Fox’s post, referencing guitar player Sophie Lloyd. But Fox seemingly shut down the speculation by replying, “maybe I got with Sophie [fire emoji].”

The guitarist gushed about the ‘Papercuts’ singer, saying she’s like the band’s ‘little sister’

Sophie Lloyd has described her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and his band as that of a “little sister.” She has the rocker’s double X symbol tattooed behind her ear to signify that she’s “part of the family for life.”

“The fans of MGK, you see a lot in the media about him but my experience has been he’s so f***ing awesome, he’s incredible, he’s caring, he’s so loving and passionate and his fans are exactly the same,” she gushed to Express. “They welcomed me with open arms. Like if someone falls in the moshpit everyone stops to help him up.”