‘Southern Hospitality’ Goes off the Rails: Grace Lilly Slut-Shames Mia and Shockingly Drags Her on ‘WWHL’

Leva Bonaparte from Southern Charm is literally cringing somewhere in Charleston, South Carolina. Her Southern Hospitality cast members went off the rails on Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live, which even shocked host Andy Cohen.

The televised broadcast went off without issue. But when a WWHL After Show fan asked Grace Lilly if she regretted calling Mia Alario a “slut” on the show, she not only didn’t regret it, she took the narrative to a new level.

Meanwhile, Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese sat nearby during the explosion looking extremely uncomfortable.

Grace Lilly comes for Mia Alario from ‘Southern Hospitality’

Definitely not sorry. Grace said she “absolutely” has no regrets about calling Mia a slut. Adding on the WWHL After Show, “I said what I said and I won’t take it back. Charleston’s small.”

Andy wondered how Mia felt about Grace’s remark.” I think people project what they are insecure about,” she said.

Grace shot back, “No, but you’re the same way Mia. What do you mean? You do the same thing,” she said. “You sleep around with multiple men every weekend. The bike taxi man even got a nickname for you. It’s your home address because you take so many men back to your house!”

The ‘Southern Hospitality’ cast didn’t go out together last night

By now Maddi and Joe are completely cringing, hoping it stops. But it doesn’t. Instead, Grace decided to burn it down.

“Your friends all talk s*** about one another,” she said to Mia. “That’s what you girls do. You are not girls girls. You are literally shady AF and you know what? That’s just what it is. Sorry. People know in Charleston you are fake and you are a slut. Sorry.”

Trying to wrangle the conversation back to something productive, Andy asked the foursome if they planned to go out together after the show. Before the fight began they said their plan was to go out. Maddi tried to add some sanity to the situation. “We fight so we have to work with each other,” she said. “So we make up.”

But Grace kept the momentum going. “We avoided her last night what do you mean?” she said about Mia. Groans could be heard from the mostly silent audience. So Andy said to Mia, “I’m taking you out tonight. We can go out.”

Mia said everybody “gets it” but Grace wanted the final word. “No, it’s literally on the show. It’s every day you have a new man. And you wanna say you can take my man? Girl, you can’t even keep a man.”

The ‘WWHL After Show’ had more than one cringy ‘Southern Hospitality’ conversation

While Andy admitted the conversation “took a turn” before signing off, he didn’t even address the other elephant in the room between Maddi and Joe.

After an extremely awkward conversation with Maddi’s boyfriend Trevor on the show, Joe was asked how he felt about Maddi and Trevor moving in together.

“Moving in together is a big step. I’ve never done that,” he said. “And, they’ve been together for a while. And then he cheated on her and they separated and they got back together. I just think that’s a big step. I’m worried about her and Trevor right now to tell you the honest truth, I want the best for her. And I just don’t think moving in with him is going to be the best decision. And that’s not from me being jealous or anything.”

Following that explosive WWHL After Show, the Southern Hospitality night on the town had to be rather … interesting.