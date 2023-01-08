Steve Carell on Fans’ Claims He Looks Like Alice Cooper

Steve Carell is well aware that fans think he looks like the music icon, shock rock singer Alice Cooper. The “School’s Out” singer is also aware of the comparisons. However, we only know what Carell thinks of fans’ claims.

Steve Carell | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Fans think Steve Carell looks like Alice Cooper

It’s unclear when fans began thinking Steve Carell and Alice Cooper were doppelgangers. However, there are tons of people on Twitter who have weighed in on it over the years. One of the earliest comments came in 2014.

One fan in 2016 posted a picture of the pair side-by-side and wrote, “Now I’m not saying Steve Carell and Alice Cooper are the same person but…”

In 2018, another fan wrote, “alice cooper looks like steve carell doing an alice cooper impression,” while another commented that Cooper looks like a goth Carell. Meanwhile, multiple fans agree that Carell should play Cooper in his biopic.

In 2019, @CarellCooperSoc created the Steve Carell is Alice Cooper Society on Twitter. In the bio, they wrote, “I genuinely believe Steve Carell is Alice Cooper.” It doesn’t have too many followers, but the fact that a person made a society shows how passionate people are about the idea.

The resemblance between Carell and Cooper is undeniable. They both have dark bushy eyebrows and almost identical smiles. Even Carell can see it.

Carell agrees with fans: he looks like Cooper

After years of fans tweeting about the pair being doppelgangers, they finally found out what Carell thinks about it. During a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the host spoke with Carell about his resemblance to Cooper.

“Yeah, I see it,” Carell added. However, we’re all still waiting for Cooper’s opinion. Shortly after Carell’s appearance on The Tonight Show, Cooper tweeted a clip from the show and wrote, “hmmm… what do you think?” That doesn’t exactly reveal his opinion, but fans loved the tweet. They retweeted Cooper’s post 143 times.

However, Carell and Cooper don’t just share similar looks. They once met before Carell was famous.

‘The Office’ actor once served Cooper at a restaurant

Coincidentally, Carell met Cooper years before he became famous, and fans began thinking they were doppelgangers. Carell once served Cooper at a restaurant in Chicago. Can you imagine serving a rock legend like Alice Cooper?

He told Fallon, “I was working at a restaurant and he came in and yeah, he was Alice Cooper. He couldn’t have been nicer. Sweetest guy.”

“That is the thing about Alice Cooper, and I’ve met him once before and he could be whatever. He could be like a rock guy who’s like, ‘Whatever man,'” Fallon added. “But he is the nicest human. I was like, ‘Oh my god. I love Alice Cooper.’ I just wanted to hang out with the guy.”

“He walks into a room and he’s unmistakably Alice Cooper,” said Carell. “I think if you’re Alice Cooper, you have to own being Alice Cooper.”

Fans waited long to find out what at least one of the pair thinks about them looking alike. However, it seems likely that fans will be waiting even longer for a Carell-helmed Alice Cooper biopic.