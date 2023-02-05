Steve Lacy is nominated for two Grammy Awards this year, but what is the musician’s net worth? Here’s the “Bad Habit” singer’s net worth and how he earned his fortune.

Steve Lacy | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Steve Lacy is nominated for 2 Grammys for his single ‘Bad Habit’ from the album ‘Gemini Rights’

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Steve Lacy is nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2023. The hit single “Bad Habit” from his sophomore album Gemini Rights earned a nomination for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Gemini Rights reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, while “Bad Habit” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lacy previously worked on a Grammy-nominated album while he was still in high school (per In Touch). In 2014, he gained recognition as a guitarist in the R&B alternative band, The Internet. He co-produced the band’s 2015 record, Ego Death, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Lacy’s debut album, Apollo XXI, was nominated at the 2019 Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

“I can’t explain it. It’s a new feeling. I think I’ll be able to tell you about it in a couple months,” the singer wrote following the Gemini Rights release in July 2022. “But for now I’ll enjoy this newness. Thank you guys for all the love and support, I promise it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

What is Steve Lacy’s net worth?

Steve Lacy’s net worth is estimated at $35 million, according to multiple sources including Idol Net Worth and In Touch.

Besides his solo projects and work with his band The Internet, the 24-year-old from Compton, California has also collaborated with a number of high-profile artists. Lacy has worked with musicians like Tyler, the Creator, Frank Ocean, and Kendrick Lamar. He co-wrote songs for Solange Knowles, Calvin Harris, and Chloe x Halle.

Lacy has also found success as a model, representing brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, and more.

⚡️ Our *good* habit? Having #SteveLacy on repeat until he makes his GRAMMY stage debut.



?Watch the #GRAMMYs Feb. 5th on @CBS and @paramountplus! More performers to be announced in the upcoming days: https://t.co/hVoIWY2nXB pic.twitter.com/6BRmT9iGJP — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2023

The Grammy-nominated artist has remained humble, despite his success

Although Steve Lacy has amassed a high net worth and been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, the musician and model manages to stay humble.

“The archetype of confidence that we see is: you’ve got to be a dick about it. No, you don’t, you can enjoy what you’re doing and still be a cool, good person,” he told The Guardian in July 2022. “I didn’t know that! I used to be overly modest, really quiet, I’d even diss myself to seem more humble.”

Lacy revealed that he used to be afraid of success. “The thing I hated as a kid was being perceived, you saying what I am – and fame would only make that worse. Success was very scary, because I thought I would lose control of myself, my ideas,” he shared. But therapy helped him become “more open in creating, moving the things out of the way that will keep me from being my best self. I was getting rid of that pedestal: an Artist. No – we’re all people contributing to a collective consciousness.”