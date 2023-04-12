‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong’s Custom Sunglasses Have Kendall’s Initials

Kendall from Succession is one of Jeremy Strong’s most notable roles. The actor won an Emmy and other awards for his performance in the show. He makes the storyline of a billionaire’s son memorable to the audience.

Viewers may recall that Kendall sometimes wears sunglasses in the series. Strong is very in tune with his role and has gotten a pair of custom sunglasses for the character. The star also reveals he also has his own pair that has Kendall’s initials.

How Jeremy Strong approaches his character in ‘Succession’

Strong wanted the part of Roman Roy but landed the role of his brother Kendall. The character is likely next in line as the leader of Waystar RoyCo but wants to prove his worth. However, he struggles to gain his father’s trust due to a history of substance abuse.

In addition, Kendall also has made questionable business decisions. Similar to other characters, he showcases the need for money and power in the corporate world. Strong takes his role seriously, and he even did research before his audition.

Strong read a Rupert Murdoch biography to understand corporate greed better. While filming, the star engaged in some version of method acting to get into character. For example, Kendall’s emotional state for a scene can affect the actor’s mood.

Other cast members have learned not to talk to him much at specific times. Strong might also keep his distance from certain stars to better reflect a strained relationship. As a result, his castmates might find it difficult to watch him prepare for a scene. However, he does not consider himself a method actor.

Jeremy Strong’s sunglasses have Kendall’s initials

Jeremy Strong attends the Season 4 premiere of HBO’s “Succession” I Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Many actors become attached to their characters and have something to remember them by. Some might take a prop from a set or get a tattoo. According to GQ, Strong shares valuable artifacts from his life. One of them is the sunglasses he had made for his character Kendall.

Strong has thought carefully about the sunglasses Kendall wears. Strong reached out for a collaboration with Jerome Marie Mage for his character. “I pitched him sort of a colorway that I liked and this old model that they didn’t make anymore. He made me, well, he made Kendall these sunglasses. Kendall’s initials, Kendall Logan Roy, KLR, are written on the inside,” Strong explains.

Though these frames are for his character, Strong also has another pair for himself that features the same initials.

The last season of ‘Succession’ is airing on HBO

Succession is currently airing on HBO for a fourth and final season. The series is popular, but the showrunners wanted to wrap it up while it was still good.

The crew did not want the black comedy-drama to go on for too long like other shows. The finale will remain the same despite the decision to end Succession not occurring until recently. New episodes air Sunday on HBO and are also available immediately on on HBO Max.