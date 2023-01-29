Who Is Sukanya ‘Suki’ Krishnan, the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Tell-All Host?

Following the aftermath of a shocking Season 17 of Sister Wives, the Brown family sat down for a one-on-one tell-all reunion with news anchor and journalist Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan. To say that fans were less than thrilled with the three-part tell-all and the hosting of Krishnan would be an understatement. Find out more about Krishnan, her journalist experiences, and what Sister Wives fans have to say about her hosting abilities below.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have harsh words for tell-all reunion host Sukanya Krishnan

Ok. So obviously there is a lot going on. The One on One tries to get some answers. Hope you watch. #SisterWivesTLC https://t.co/B0PxMq6bqq — Sukanya Krishnan (@sukanya) December 15, 2022

From TikTok to YouTube to Facebook and every social media platform in between, fans have made it clear that they believe Sukanya Krishnan dropped the ball on this tell-all. Some fans have even questioned if Krishnan even watched the latest season of Sister Wives before sitting down with the Brown family.

To voice their frustration, one fan wrote to Krishnan on Twitter, writing, “You did not seriously ask if Kody’s falling out of love was due to Christine’s bad behavior??? WTF? Have you SEEN any part of season 17? How are you accusing Christine of bad behavior? Have you met Kody?” Krishnan actually responded to the disgruntled fan with the tweet, “Just a reminder. This is several hours of conversation cut down. I was paraphrasing what Kody said about Christine. I.e.’ Bad Behavior’.”

Krishnan has a decorated journalism career

Tamsen Fadal and Sukanya Krishnan at the 59th Annual New York Emmy Awards | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While it’s clear that many Sister Wives fans are unhappy with Sukanya Krishnan’s latest work, that doesn’t take away from her decorated journalism career. According to IMDb, Krishnan is a seven-time Emmy Award winner who has served as an anchor and journalist at a myriad of local and national networks, including PIX 11, FOX5NY, and TLC. Krishnan began working for TLC in 2020, becoming the host of the show Find Love Live.

Furthermore, Krishnan has won numerous awards throughout her 20+ year career. According to her personal website, she has been given honors from the NYPD and the NJ State and Local Police Departments. In 2015, she was awarded a Certificate of Merit from the NY State Assembly for 20 years of public service to the community in New York State. She was also awarded the Shirley Chisholm Women of Distinction Award at a ceremony conducted by the NY City Council. Krishnan has also been given many other recognitions from Indian American organizations for representing South Asians in the media.

A glimpse into the personal life of Sukanya Krishnan

Kody's relationship with Gabe and Garrison is more strained than ever ? The special #SisterWives one on one event continues Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/ECM3euKegV — TLC Network (@TLC) February 4, 2022

While it’s safe to say that Sister Wives fans won’t be putting up Sukanya Krishnan for any awards anytime soon, the host did manage to get Kody to talk about some of the struggling relationships he has with his children. It’s clear that Krishnan and Kody Brown don’t have much in common, but the two can both relate to the experience of being parents. Krishnan, who married Eric Schroeder in 2007, has two children of her own. While Krishnan has been accused of being too soft on Kody during the tell-all, the host did make sure to question him about his parenting choices and treatment of his older sons.

Only time will tell if Sister Wives will be back in 2023 for Season 18 and if Krishnan will be asked back as the host. However, after Krishnan received hundreds of Twitter comments similar to this user’s, “Why not ask about Kody’s bad behavior????? These interviews were a disgrace! You literally assisted the emotional [and] financial abuse of Christine, Janelle, and Meri by Kody and Robyn! How do you sleep at night?” she may simply not want to return to any future tell-alls.