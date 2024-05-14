Weeks after giving birth to her first child, Suki Waterhouse is preparing for a music tour, attending events with style partners, and performing at Coachella. Fans are saying “slow down” in her Instagram comments. But the 32-year-old seems ready to jump back into her career. See her most recent postpartum look here:

Suki Waterhouse on May 13, 2024 in New York City | Robert Kamau/GC Images

Waterhouse grew up in Hammersmith, London, and enjoyed her more low-key adult life in the United Kingdom. However, the English singer-songwriter’s relationship with her partner of six years, Robert Pattinson, and the entrance of their daughter into the world changed things for the model. She’s officially moved to the U.S.

Suki Waterhouse films for Sonos in Tribeca on May 13, 2024 | Gotham/GC Images

On May 14, Waterhouse filmed a promo looking decidedly millennial in a baby pink outfit. While walking through NYC, she wore white Sonos headphones and a full face of makeup. The indie pop artist donned oversized trousers scattered with pearls and an oversized baby-pink faux-fur coat — similar to the one she wore during her 2024 Coachella performance.

Suki Waterhouse on May 13, 2024 in New York City | Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Waterhouse gave birth sometime in late March. She and Pattinson have not announced their daughter’s exact birthdate. But, on May 26, the Daily Mail spotted them pushing a stroller in LA. Since then, Waterhouse has attended many media events and performances. During her recent NYC photoshoot, Waterhouse wore a midriff-baring white baby tee shirt with a heart cutout.

Suki Waterhouse on May 13, 2024 in New York City | Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Daisy Jones & The Six actor looked healthy and happy, especially considering her recent pregnancy. Waterhouse wore her signature curtain bangs and a rosy makeup look. As she danced through a crowd, the mother of one looked ready for her Sparklemuffin Tour, which begins in September.

A few weeks postpartum, Suki Waterhouse attends a Tiffany & Co. event on April 25 | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Related Robert Pattinson Once Explained Why He Would Prefer a Simple Wedding

On April 4, Waterhouse posted an Instagram photo of herself holding her new baby. She captioned it, “Welcome to the world, angel,” notably covering the baby’s head so her daughter’s face wasn’t visible. Since early April, Waterhouse has shared one other post hinting at how mom life is going. “The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she shared. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”