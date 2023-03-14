‘Summer House’: Amanda Doubts She’ll Be Invited to Carl and Lindsay’s Wedding – ‘I Would Hope at Least Kyle,’ She Said

Even though Carl Radke officiated Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding on Summer House, Batula doubts she’ll even get an invite to his nuptials to Lindsay Hubbard.

The former friends’ relationship became icy last summer when business woes became personal for Cooke and Radke. Making matters worse, Hubbard and Batula had their own drama when Batula said that Radke worked for “them” and Hubbard called her out.

The fallout is currently playing out in the current season of Summer House and Batula said her friendship with Radke and Hubbard is so strained, she only hopes they will invite Cooke at the very least.

Amanda thinks only newbies will get invited to Carl and Lindsay’s ‘Summer House’ wedding

Batula admitted that probably none of the OG Summer House cast will be invited to Radke and Hubbard’s wedding. “Definitely Sam [Feher] and Gabby [Prescod],” Batula said on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show. “The rest of us, I don’t know.”

Kyle Cooke, Cardboard Amanda Batula, Cardboard Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke | Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Host Andy Cohen looked stunned, especially in light of how close Cooke and Radke were in the past. “The two newest people and everyone else you don’t know?” Cohen questioned. “You don’t know if you and Kyle will get an invitation?”

“I would hope that at least Kyle does,” Batula said. “But I don’t know for certain.”

Cohen replied, “Wow. It’s that bad?”

Amanda would love for the ‘Summer House’ OGs to come back together

Batula further clarified. “Kyle and Carl are good,” she said. “I just don’t think Lindsay likes me very much.” Cohen hoped they could work it out and Batula agreed.

“I hope we can just like …,” she began. Cohen added, “Figure it out.”

“Get back together and just agree to disagree,” she said. “And just kinda move forward in parallel.”

Cohen looked uncomfortable. But so did Cooke, who sat in the WWHL audience.

Cooke recently shared a photo with Radke and said they are on their way to repairing their friendship. “2 friends,” he wrote. “1 pic in front of a hotel lobby floral arrangement. Just a long overdue hang sesh. Filming can be A LOT. But the actual airing of the footage is what really challenges friendships and relationships.”

“The cast gets to see what they missed while others were filming,” he continued. “Confessionals create an environment where you can speak your mind way more freely than in the moment to someone’s face. And then social media platforms allow everyone else to weigh in on what they saw in the condensed edit.”

“So in a weird way, I just wanted you all to know that Carl Radke and I are watching this season together as friends and learning a lot about ourselves and one another in the process. We’ll be good. I love this guy.”

Would Kyle Cooke officiate Carl and Lindsay’s wedding?

In a recent interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Cooke said he and Radke met for dinner and were working on their friendship now that Radke no longer works for his company Loverboy. When asked if he’d consider officiating Radke and Hubbard’s wedding, Cooke said he’d love to return the favor but didn’t expect Radke to ask him.

“I have no expectation for Carl to return the favor,” he said. “It’s a lot of pressure. I think he’s really stepped up to the plate for Amanda and I. It was funny we almost had one of our former showrunners, one of our executive producers officiate because he’d seen us through our highs and our lows and had always been a big supporter.”

“But then we were like, ‘Wait, so has Carl. Like time’s ten.’ And so it was just like this epiphany. We’re like, ‘It has to be Carl.’ I think for them, they’re going to have their own epiphany. And, you know, I by no means expect to be officiating,” Cooke concluded.

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.