‘Summer House’: Carl Supports Lindsay’s Choice to Drink – but Said He’d Split With Her Over Drinking on ‘Winter House’

Carl Radke from Summer House has admittedly struggled with his sobriety, so having fiancé Lindsay Hubbard choose sobriety made his path a little easier.

But Radke recently said he is comfortable with Hubbard’s choice to return to drinking, even though he admitted on Winter House that he would break up with her if she started drinking. So why is Radke OK with Hubbard’s decision to drink now?

Carl from ‘Summer House’ reveals why he’s OK that Lindsay drinks

Radke explained that Hubbard’s decision to stop drinking was to help him get beyond a rough patch he was experiencing.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard | Charles Sykes/Bravo

“I was very flattered and just felt it was an amazing gesture of her and supportive of her to want to stop drinking to help me get through a pivotal point,” he told E! News. “She deserves a ton of credit because it’s not easy being in a relationship with someone that deals with the things that I deal with and the lifestyle adjustment.”

“It’s a lot of pressure on her,” he added. “It’s been a constant communication but ultimately I want what makes her the happiest and if she’s comfortable having some wine, I’m all for it. I want her to have her fun and align with whatever’s authentic to her. For her go four or five months without drinking, it was incredible.”

Kyle Cooke said Carl was going to break up with Lindsay if she kept drinking

During a visit to Winter House, Radke’s close friend Kyle Cooke observed some tension. “Honestly, knowing how serious they are, it’s kind of a headf*** for me,” Cooke said in a confessional after realizing that Radke was struggling with his sobriety and Hubbard had been drinking.

“Carl and I were on a work trip around Halloween, she was still boozing heavily,” Cooke continued in his confessional. “Carl was like, ‘When she drinks, she’s irrational. I don’t know if I can do this.’ I think it was just like, yo if she didn’t stop drinking, he was actually gonna cut it off. My concern, is what happens when Lindsay starts drinking again?”

During Hubbard and Radke’s guest appearances on Winter House, Hubbard opted out of drinking, choosing nonalcoholic beverages alongside Radke.

Why did Lindsay start drinking again on ‘Summer House’

Winter House was filmed months before Summer House Season 7. Hubbard went six months without alcohol but a trip to visit family changed that. “I think it was like Easter, we were in Florida and I was with my aunt and I was like, ‘I kind of just want to have a glass of wine with my aunt,” she told E! News. “Then right after that I was in L.A. with Danielle [Olivera] and that was always something that Danielle and I love, having some wine together.”

She said it was “a natural progression into my natural lifestyle of drinking, but this time with what I had learned during those five months that I wasn’t drinking.”

Adding, “Now, I understand a little bit more balance, I understand what’s going to make Carl comfortable in his sobriety, but also staying true to myself and my lifestyle.”