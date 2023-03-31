‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Brings the Heat and Drama to the Popular Rich and Famous Escape

Summer will be fun, especially at a share house on Martha’s Vineyard. The new Summer House spin-off takes place on the tony island of Martha’s Vineyard where cameras follow a group of 12 friends as they discover the island while exploring friendships and relationships.

As young, Black professionals who embrace the work hard/play hard Summer House mantra, the friends will embark upon beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups – and even learn a little history along the way. “For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property,” according to Bravo.

Who are the new cast members of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard?

Which ‘Summer House’ friends know Martha’s Vineyard?

The cast of friends is a mix of young professionals who have summered on the Vineyard in the past and those discovering the island for the first time. Returning Vineyarders include New Yorkers Jasmine and Silas Cooper. The couple is fresh off of their summer wedding and invited friends to vacation with them on the Vineyard.

Summer House key art | Bravo Media

Joining the couple is Jasmine’s friend Jordan Emanuel from New York. She’s known Jasmine since their “Playboy Bunny days and still loves to have a good time with her—maybe too good of a time for Silas’ tastes.”

Another college friend is Mariah Torres. Mariah met Jasmine in college and is also close with several members of the group. She’s looking forward to spending the summer with her friends, but things become heated in the house after an argument gets out of hand.

Which ‘Summer House’ guests will bring the party (and the heat)?

Bringing additional heat to the party is Preston Mitchum from Washington, DC. Preston is a “Black queer activist who likes to speak his mind about a variety of things, is excited to spend time with his fraternity brother Silas and the group.” Also, “fashionista” Bria Fleming from Germany, who is in a new relationship despite being surrounded by eligible men, but when she brings a different kind of houseguest to the rental, her friendships are sorely tested.

At least one housemate plans not to drink while vacationing with friends. Alex Tyree from New York hopes to get more friends on the sober train and ends up juggling the advances of a certain housemate. On the other hand, “quintessential party girl” Shanice Henderson from Phoenix is “ready to turn up this summer, but when she finds out someone in the house is spreading rumors about her past, things go left.”

Meanwhile, group counselor Jason Lyke from New York ends up finding himself in the middle of all the drama. Rounding out the group of party people is Nicholas “Nick” Arrington from New York. He’s a “self-proclaimed style savant who has an outfit ready for every outing, and competes with Amir for a housemate’s affection.”

Who is discovering Martha’s Vineyard for the first time?

Some of the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard cast will discover the island for the first time. Amir Lancaster, from Austin, TX is new to the Vineyard and hopes to learn about its Black history and connect to his roots. Meanwhile, he falls hard for a housemate.

The motto on the Vineyard is party? dance? vibe? repeat? New series Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres May 7th! For more info go to https://t.co/yB13ouMq2B #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/bRJO9JZJ7i — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 30, 2023

Also, discovering the island for the first time is Summer Marie Thomas from Los Angeles. Summer intends to have the best possible time while getting her flirt on.

Meet the cast and discover the magic of Martha’s Vineyard when Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard debuts at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.