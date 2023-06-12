Silas Cooper seems to be struggling as a newlywed in a house of friends on 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.' Does close friend Preston Mitchum think he's being too controlling?

Is Silas Cooper from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard too controlling or is he still trying to figure out what it means to be a husband?

Silas and Jasmine Cooper were newly married when they booked the Martha’s Vineyard vacation with friends. During the second night out, Silas told Jasmine’s close friend Jordan Emanuel that he was uncomfortable when they would go out alone together. Most recently he complained about his breakfast schedule was being disrupted because they were on vacation. Plus, he was the one who told Bria Fleming her boyfriend Simon Marco could not stay in the house for a full week.

In a previous episode, Nick Arrington questioned him about being too controlling – so is he? What is going on with Silas?

Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked Preston Mitchum, one of Silas’s oldest friends, for his thoughts on where Silas is as a newlywed and does he think Silas is too controlling.

Preston thinks Silas stayed the same but Jasmine has changed

“This is interesting for me, right?” Preston reflected. “Because I’ve known Silas for a number of years and the struggles are not shocking to me. I think he is experiencing what I think most newlyweds would experience. And it’s their first really big trip after their wedding. You know, I was blessed to be in their wedding. And so I think we’re figuring out how to navigate. How do you be friends with people?”

Jordan Emanuel, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Shanice Henderson, Summer Marie Thomas, Bria Fleming, Nick Arrington, Alex Tyree, Preston Mitchum, Silas Cooper | Stephanie Diani/Bravo via Getty Images

“I did reveal a couple of episodes ago that I do believe that Silas has kind of stayed the same in a way that I think many of the women believe Jordan has,” he continued. “Jasmine has changed. And I don’t think that is a unique thing. Because if I’m also being honest, most of my friends who are straight, who are married, I notice that it is usually the women who are changing and not as much the men who are changing.”

“And because I have many opinions I think they have a lot to do with just like the notions of traditional marriages and women. What I mean is how people expect women to change when they’re in a relationship or when they’re in a marriage. And I can’t shake those things,” he added.

Silas should look inward when he’s called controlling on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

“But I think Silas is trying to take it all in and figure it out,” Preston said. “And yes, I think sometimes the dynamics of him being called controlling may be frustrating for him. But it’s people’s experiences and that’s how people experience people.”

“And so if people think that is who you are, and if it’s a consistent thing ask someone who’s a friend and a fraternity brother. Don’t be defensive, be introspective,” he asserted. “Like think how is it that that’s coming across? What is it that you can do differently? What is it that you’re saying that may make people feel this way?”

“And I just think he’s going through a lot, which all makes sense in this moment in time,” Preston said. “But I pray for all of us that instead of being outward, we’re inward, right? Like we’re introspective and thinking about what is it that we can do differently? How do we show up differently so we can maintain our friendships?”

How does Preston Mitchum from ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ view the narrative that Silas is controlling?

Preston believes that Silas leans toward being controlling but he is also going through a transition in his life. “The reality is I think people look at the word controlling to be abusive,” he said. “And if we were honest with ourselves, most of us are controlling. Most of us have a hard time letting go of certain things, right? Like we are used to like being in control of the things that matter to us and that we care about, but it doesn’t make it healthy.”

“And so I think there are times Silas is in a point of figuring out that he is doing what he knows to do! He is a protector. He does protect his family and friends, etc., and that can still be viewed as controlling,” Preston said.

“I think there was a specific example where the notion was around planning and logistics. And I’m like, that is controlling,” he shared. “Whether people think that word means other things is up for their debate and is up for them to figure out. But it doesn’t make being labeled controlling untrue.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.