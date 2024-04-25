'Summer House' couples are going under the microscope in every new episode. Tonight's episode brings us closer to an explosive finale.

New episodes of Summer House Season 8 move toward the explosive finale. With only a handful of episodes left, the drama is starting to reach a boiling point in the Hamptons mansion.

The focus has shifted to three couples as their relationships face one obstacle after another. Will a new episode of Summer House shed light on where things stand?

‘Summer House’ is new tonight, April 25

There will be a brand-new episode of Summer House tonight, April 25. Season 8 episode 10 airs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. Stream the episode starting tomorrow on Peacock.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Parent Trap.” An episode preview teased Carl visiting with his mother and stepdad to discuss his engagement. From the looks of it, Carl’s family isn’t convinced that he’s ready to marry Lindsay.

The new Summer House episode will also feature a heart-to-heart between Lindsay and Carl. She’s pushing him to figure out precisely what he wants a little faster. That timeline may not align with his feelings.

What happened last week on ‘Summer House’?

Last week, Summer House cast member Ciara announced she signed a modeling contract (perhaps ending her nursing career). The deal will see Ciara work between New York and Europe — something that doesn’t exactly thrill West. The couple seems caught in limbo as they try to decide if things are more than just a summer fling.

Meanwhile, Carl revealed his new job opportunity to Lindsay. He discussed the offer from Kyle, but he still hasn’t made a decision. That puts stress on Lindsay, who admits she’d like to see Carl make some moves ahead of their wedding.

Finally, Craig and Paige’s relationship received a thorough analysis from Danielle. She questioned why Paige hadn’t made it clear she was ready for marriage. Paige brushed it off but later confided to Amanda that Danielle wasn’t exactly in a position to judge anyone’s relationship.

Summer House airs tonight, April 25, on Bravo at 9:00 p.m. ET. It goes live on Peacock the next day.