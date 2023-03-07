‘Summer House’ Star Danielle Olivera Confirms the Feud with Lindsay Hubbard Continues

Summer House Season 7 recently premiered on Bravo with several of the OG cast members at odds. However, the biggest feud of the season involves Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard. The former best friends are currently at odds, and it doesn’t appear that the rift in their friendship will be repaired anytime soon.

Why are ‘Summer House’ stars Danielle and Lindsay fighting?

The fight between Danielle and Lindsay plays out in Summer House Season 7. Fans suspected the two weren’t on good terms last year in 2022. Viewers noticed the lack of congratulations from Danielle regarding Lindsay and Carl Radke’s engagement, and the feud continued to spiral from there. However, many believe the core of their rift comes from the couple’s engagement.

In an interview with People, Danielle said, “They knew that their relationship would be put under a microscope [on Summer House], having seen Kyle [Cooke] and Amanda [Batula]’s relationship be put under a microscope, and they wanted to be as close to perfect as possible.”

On the other hand, Lindsay claims she wasn’t even aware of a problem in their friendship. Speaking to Us Weekly, Lindsay said, “I look forward to figuring that out along with the viewers, because I spent my entire summer just very confused. I would never have guessed that this is where our friendship would’ve ended up.”

Danielle says Lindsay never reached out to console her regarding her recent breakup with Robert Sieber

In a recent episode of the Betches Mention It All podcast, Danielle told the hosts she felt like she experienced two heartbreaks over the last year. The first heartbreak came from her friendship with Lindsay ending. The second spawned from her breakup with longtime boyfriend, Robert Sieber.

During the episode titled, Too Old For This Ft. Danielle Olivera (Summer House), Danielle said, “It bothers me that we haven’t gotten to that point yet of like, reaching out, especially what’s going on in my personal life with Robert. I thought there was a hope that maybe she’d be like, ‘Hey, I know we’re not in a good place right now or I’m not speaking but I just want to let you know that I heard what’s going on and I’m here for you.’ Something like that. But no, she’s planning a wedding.”

Many fans spoke out, accusing the show of being scripted, but Danielle denies the claims. She said that, unfortunately, this was how everything transpired between the two friends.

‘Summer House’ star Danielle says she’s been ‘distracting herself’

As for how Danielle’s handling the rift in her and Lindsay’s friendship, she said the key is keeping herself distracted.

“With a lot of distractions – a lot of friends, family. I didn’t realize how much I needed other people until like going through – actually, this is my second heartbreak of the year – first is Lindsay, [the] second is Robert. So like, I’ve just been kind of going out. I mean, I’m not looking for a man by any means, but going out, having fun, distracting myself,” Danielle said on the podcast.

Fans can watch the drama unfold during Summer House Season 7, Monday nights on Bravo.