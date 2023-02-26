Summer House’s Mya Allen Reflects on Split from Oliver Gray – ‘I Bought the Dream That He Sold’ [Exclusive]

Mya Allen shocked Summer House fans when she revealed that she and Oliver Gray broke up. The couple, who started dating during the previous summer look cozy on season 7. But Allen said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Gray was not the man she thought he was.

She opened up further about the split with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I think Oliver represented himself one way and he was another,” she said. “I’m not a victim, I’m just collateral damage. And I bought the dream that he sold.”

Mya Allen said she broke up with Oliver after ‘Summer House’ filming ended

Allen added that Gray’s words and actions weren’t truthful. “We broke up in September. So as soon as I started to really become wise to things, it was over. I don’t really waste time in that regard,” she said. That meant Gray was well-integrated into Allen’s life throughout the Summer House season.

Mya Allen | Sasha Israel/Bravo

“He lived in a house in Montauk. So he was there for the first two months of the summer, which allowed him to come to our house quite often,” she added.

Mya said Oliver was seeing other people behind her back

Allen said the change wasn’t after one revelation or event, but her suspicion grew over time. “I wouldn’t say there was one event, but I think that the more truth you learn about somebody, you can decide to roll with it or leave it. And I left it,” she said.

#SummerHouse star Mya Allen will be on #WWHL at 10:15PM ET! You don’t want to miss it! ?? pic.twitter.com/jUbq4ucnVC — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 21, 2023

Part of that truth was that Gray was not faithful. Allen confirmed that Gray was seeing other people while they were dating when Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked if that was part of the deception.

Allen didn’t reveal on WWHL that Gray had cheated on her, but said the breakup was “bad” and that she blocked him on social media. Host Andy Cohen seemed surprised and said it was a “shame” they split. Allen replied, “Sure is.” She added, “He wasn’t who I thought he was.”

What makes this breakup even tougher is Allen was open about her hesitation to date after breaking off her engagement to Top Chef‘s Kwame Onwuachi. The couple was together for six years and Allen said getting into a new relationship would be tough. When she met Gray, she wanted to move slowly.

She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet her breakup with Gray has left her back at square one. “Well, I haven’t really been out there like that,” she said about dating. “I’m still definitely dealing with the breakup. And it’s great to tell yourself, OK well, that wasn’t meant to be. And it wasn’t the right fit for me, whatever the case may be. However, it’s really difficult. Like, yes, it’s on TV, but this was a very real relationship that I have real feelings about. And so I’m dealing. I’m doing the best I can.”

She added that while leaving a relationship can be tough, “I wouldn’t respect myself if I didn’t,” she said.

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.