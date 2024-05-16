Find out what a famous model thought after Queen Camilla talked to her about lingerie during a party at Buckingham Palace.

Now that he has returned to his royal duties, King Charles has been keeping quite busy. The monarch and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) made numerous appearances and have even hosted a number of events recently.

On May 15, the couple held another garden party at Buckingham Palace following one a week earlier. The latest party was to celebrate the creative industries. It was a star-studded event that included TV host Maya Jama, Hollywood director Ridley Scott, and supermodels Kate Moss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. While chatting with their guests, Queen Camilla told Huntington-Whiteley that she liked her lingerie.

Here’s more on that and how the model responded.

What the supermodel said after Queen Camilla complimented her lingerie

King Charles III and Queen Camilla speak with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (all-white outfit) during The Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the party, Huntington-Whiteley spoke with Camilla who complimented her saying she liked the new M&S underwear line. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has worked for the fashion line Marks & Spencer for several years. Upon hearing the queen’s praise, Huntington-Whiteley said she was “very touched.”

Nearby, King Charles was seen talking to Jama. According to Express, she introduced herself as the Love Island host and asked if he ever saw the show.

“I host Love Island. I don’t know if you’ve watched it? It’s a reality dating show,” she explained.

The king laughed and quipped: “There’s one born every minute.”

Expert says King Charles and Camilla’s interactions were ‘very lighthearted’ and ‘genuine’

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton analyzed some of the king and queen’s interactions with guests at the garden party.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III during The Sovereign’s Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton noted: “When he was meeting Maya Jama, Charles was quite chatty with her especially. She said she touched his arm when she wasn’t supposed to touch him, and that made him laugh. He seemed in really good spirits as she discussed what she’d been filming, and he seemed to be genuinely interested. I noticed the person next to her rubbed their hands as Charles approached. There’s a lot of excitement at the thought of meeting the king.”

He added: “In terms of the other interactions, it appeared as though everything was very lighthearted, they were very genuine. You could see both Charles and Camilla wanted to be there. Sometimes I am looking for gestures that could give the game away.

“For example, the [late Queen Elizabeth II] had a secret gesture with her assistant where she would put her handbag into her other hand to say, ‘Get me out of here.’ But we didn’t see any of that with Camilla or Charles, they were both very genuine and grounded in that environment. We are seeing a king that’s in high spirits. He still maintains and increases his ability to connect with other people and the people seem to reciprocate. He’s never been so important to the country or as well-liked.”

