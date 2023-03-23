‘Survivor 44’ Episode 4: Who Was the Castaway of the Week?

Survivor 44 continued to throw the cast and viewers for a loop when a “tribe swap” occurred during episode 4. Among the return of the twist, another birdcage fake immunity idol was found, and paranoia ran deep. But among the chaos, one player stood out amongst the rest and claimed the title of Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s castaway of the week.

Who was voted out in ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 4?

The three Survivor 44 tribes — Ratu, Soka, and Tika — first competed in a Reward Challenge in episode 4, “I’m Felicia.” Soka finished first, winning a large tarp, and Ratu came in second place, earning a smaller tarp. But besides winning the biggest tarp, Soka chose a player from each tribe to go on a journey. And the “lucky” ones were Josh Wilder, Jaime Lynn Ruiz, and Carson Garrett.

Jaime, ever the enthusiast, had enough energy for the three of them as they made their way to a deserted island. They socialized and promised to link back up at the merge before going their separate ways and walking down three individual paths. Once arriving at the end, the three castaways discovered a note that gave them good and bad news — they had received an immunity idol that had to be played before the merge, but they were also switching tribes.

Jaime joined Soka, Josh went to Tika, and Carson became a part of Ratu. And they got idols (without doing any work) because the Survivor producers knew they would immediately be at a disadvantage and the bottom of their new tribes. Wouldn’t it be easier to do a good ole “everybody drop your buffs” tribe swap? But we digress.

At the next Immunity Challenge, Soka and Ratu won, forcing Tika to head to their second Tribal Council. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Sarah Wade agreed they would vote out Josh since he was the newbie. But their plan to tell Josh that Carolyn Wiger was the target didn’t sit well with her. Carolyn, who had earlier fooled Sarah into finding the fake birdcage idol, was tired of being the scapegoat. So she took her game into her own hands.

Carolyn formed a bond with Josh, who confided in her about his idol. He told Carolyn that he would use it on her at Tribal Council since Yam Yam and Sarah were supposedly targeting her. But when Tribal Council came, Josh played the idol for himself. Since Yam Yam and Sarah voted for Josh and Josh and Carolyn voted for Sarah in episode 4, Sarah became the fourth woman in a row to leave Survivor 44.

Carolyn Wiger is our castaway of the week

Survivor fans have never seen a player like Carolyn — she’s chaotic, adaptable, upfront, intelligent, and aware. And after pulling off two bold moves in Survivor 44 Episode 4, Carolyn is our castaway of the week.

Although Sarah didn’t end up playing her fake idol at Tribal Council, Carolyn did a fantastic job setting the trap. As she pointed out, anything is possible in this “new era” of Survivor, so why wouldn’t an “X” in the birdcage be a clue for where to find the idol? And Sarah ultimately bought the ruse, while Carolyn has the real idol sitting in her pocket for a rainy day.

After losing the Immunity Challenge, Carolyn knew she would be safe, but it rubbed her the wrong way when Yam Yam claimed that the other tribes saw him as a bigger threat than her. So she worked with Josh to blindside Yam Yam and Sarah and show that she’s a force in this game.

Now, despite the tension between the two, Yam Yam has no choice but to work with Carolyn. And Josh’s only ally is Carolyn. Oh, and how could we forget? Carolyn also held onto her idol in Survivor 44 Episode 4.

We are very impressed with Carolyn so far. And CBS has only aired four episodes of Survivor 44, so we’re looking forward to seeing what else she has up her sleeve in the coming weeks.

Carolyn is in a good position following ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 4

As we mentioned before, Carolyn is sitting pretty following Survivor 44 Episode 4. She has an idol and is in a tribe of three players where the other two want to work with her.

Even if Tika loses the next Immunity Challenge, Josh or Yam Yam will go home. The two men don’t seem to get along, so it’s improbable that they would work together to vote out Carolyn. She would likely have to choose between Yam Yam (who she has history with despite their recent spat) and Josh (whose only ally in the game right now is Carolyn).

And even if the improbable happens, Carolyn has enough intuition to know when to play her idol. So from where we’re sitting, Carolyn punched her ticket to the merge in Survivor 44 Episode 4.

