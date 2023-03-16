Why ‘Survivor 44’ Fans Think the Fake Idols Payoff Pleased Production

Every Survivor castaway wants to find an idol, but there is a risk of finding a fake one. Jeff Probst hinted Survivor 44 wouldn’t waste any time playing idols and he was right. But fans are now predicting fake idols will lead to more significant moments that made Probst happy.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor 44 Episode 3.]

Who has a fake ‘Survivor 44’ idol?

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle’s luck has turned around after getting injured so early in the season. He revealed he found an idol after Brandon Cottom played his in Ratu’s last Tribal Council and kept his fake idol. Matthew took the note for his idol and planted it with an idol made out of beads for someone to find.

Jaime Lynne Ruiz unexpectedly found it by the well with Matthew. She was excited and said he was her number one in the game. Matthew didn’t tell her the truth and let her think they were allies.

Danny Massa found the key and opened the birdcage that had a real idol and a fake one. He planted the fake one back in the birdcage and hid the key.

Matt Blankinship found the key, and Danny saw it. Danny put him on blast in front of Josh Wilder. Matt denied it at first, then came clean to them separately. The security software engineer then told his closest ally, Frannie Marin.

Carolyn Wiger found the key to open the birdcage on the Tika Tribe. She put the bag back in the cage and locked it. The drug counselor said she didn’t know what she’ll do with the fake idol of beads.

‘Survivor 44’ fans say the castaways are doing what production wants

Jeff Probst on ‘Survivor 44’ | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

The game is already getting complicated with these idols. Reddit fans are excited about what’s to come.

“Production was so high on this season. You know those fake idols must go crazy later on,” one person wrote.

“Wow 2 fake idols, nice by Danny and Matthew,” another viewer commented.

“Now this is how we like fake idols production. Not handed to you on a silver platter with an official paper and from the design team. Let the contestants be creative!! This fake idol twist feels scummy as heck,” one person claimed after watching Matthew.

However, not everyone was impressed with him. “Why give the person who sees you as their #1 already a fake idol? I think people just like doing sh*t to do sh*t,” another person asked.

“I totally see why production is hyping this season up. The players are doing exactly what they want and more,” a commenter wrote.

“It’s gonna be really weird when they hit the merge and 10/12 people think they have idols,” someone added.

“The people with the fake idols seem wholesome and innocent, this is gonna be crushing lol,” one person predicted.

Why do fans think production likes season 44?

The sneak peek for season 44 put the cast’s most unique characters in the forefront. Probst didn’t hold back in praising this cast to Entertainment Weekly.

“I loved this group from the opening moments,” he said. “I can’t give you a specific answer as to why they were so electric, but I do think you’ll feel it straight out of the game.”

The premiere showed Cottom playing his idol, which is a first for the game. That kind of momentum has continued with following episodes.