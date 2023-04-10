‘Survivor 44’ Spoilers: Will 2 Castaways Leave in Episode 7?

The Survivor 44 cast is officially merged after episode 6, but the promos for episode 7 suggest that host Jeff Probst and the other producers have another trick up their sleeves. And some sleuths might have discovered the next Survivor twist in season 44. Read on for potential Survivor 44 Episode 7 spoilers.

The episode 7 promo spoils a new twist

After Josh Wilder became the “mergatory” boot in Survivor 44 Episode 6, CBS teased episode 7 spoilers in the upcoming hour’s preview.

The video begins with Kane Fritzler running through the woods as a voiceover from him says, “This is like, I’m in Dungeons and Dragons, there’s magical items in play, AH!” And he’s not the only one searching the island for “magical items” — the other castaways are right behind him.

Meanwhile, Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin continue to be so cute we can’t stand it. Matt even shares, “I can’t describe how important she is.” But then, Lauren Harpe is there to break up the love fest. She comments, “That duo cannot go any further.”

And at the Immunity Challenge, Jeff Probst reveals there’s a new twist in play. He tells the Survivor 44 players, “You will have no say in who goes home.”

Of course, these light Survivor 44 spoilers infuriated fans because what do you mean, Jeff?! How can the castaways not be in charge of who gets voted out? Is this another Do or Die situation? Or are we completely overreacting? Thankfully, one fan believes they know the answer.

Spoilers suggest two ‘Survivor 44’ cast members will be voted out in episode 7

As for why the Survivor 44 castaways are dashing through the woods in episode 7, we have no spoilers that clarify that part of the preview. But one fan might have an explanation regarding Probst’s comment about not having a say in who leaves the game. And they shared their theory in a Reddit thread.

“In the promo, it is clear that everyone is in two separate teams, Orange and Purple,” they wrote. “Every season, we’ve had two split groups at [final 10], but as a result, we’ve lost the all-important and amazing final nine round. I think they are doing it like [Island of the Idols] and doing it at [final 11].”

They continued, “In the [‘Next Time on Survivor‘], there was something about someone not voting. My theory is that everyone is going to be split into two tribes, and whoever gets the weird advantage or draws the grey rock is safe but doesn’t get to vote at [Tribal Council]; as such, we have two groups of five. We can see [Carolyn Wiger] is on Orange, and Brandon [Cottom] and Lauren are on Purple.”

The photos and promo for Survivor 44 Episode 7 reveal that the producers split the contestants into two teams — Orange and Purple (similar to episode 6’s Immunity Challenge). But the challenge, which involves balancing a ball on a long stick, is individual. So the Survivor 44 spoilers suggest that two people will win immunity, and two players will be voted out (one from each group).

As fans recall, Survivor has implemented this twist in every “new era” season. Two Tribal Councils featuring two groups of five in one episode. But since there are 11 castaways left in episode 7, one probably has to sit out, which is why Probst says, “You will have no say in who goes home.”

It’s unclear if there’s an incentive or penalty to sitting out of the challenge. But come Wednesday night, all questions will be answered.

Who will leave in ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 7?

Unlike Survivor 42, spoilers don’t reveal the entire bootlist for season 44. So going into episode 7, we have no idea who will be the next to leave the game. But, as always, we can speculate.

Let’s start with the synopsis — “Castaways must find the key to unlock a new twist in the game. Then, one castaway finds themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place.” Unfortunately, the description doesn’t reveal any clues, so we have to rely on past episodes.

Since Kane was the goat in episode 6, he could become the next target in episode 7. And people seem to be catching on to Matt and Frannie’s showmance, so the players might want to split them up.

Survivor 44 Episode 7, “Let’s Not Be Cute About It,” airs Wednesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.