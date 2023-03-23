‘Survivor 44’: Will the Inheritance Advantage Get the Knowledge Is Power Treatment?

Once again, Survivor fans watched a new advantage come and go. But here is why we might not see the end of the inheritance advantage in season 44.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor 44 Episode 4, “I’m Felicia.”]

What is the ‘Survivor 44’ inheritance advantage?

The first episode showed Matt Blankinship, Sarah Wade, and Lauren Harpe going on the journey. They all had to pick one of three packages to either lose their vote or gain an advantage.

Someone who loses their vote could draw again at the risk of losing their vote for two Tribal Councils. Sarah lost her vote and tried again. That time she got the inheritance advantage. The new advantage allows you to secretly inherit all advantages and idols played at one Tribal Council.

“That’s awesome,” the management consultant said. “I think that’s totally worth losing one vote.”

“I’m Felicia” showed her in a better position after losing her ally Helen Li. That’s because the tribes swapped one member, and Tika’s new member, Josh Wilder became a target. However, he knew this and voted with Carolyn Wiger, their decoy vote. His idol and their two votes sent Sarah and her advantage out of the game.

How was she planning to use it? “Well, as soon as I found what I thought was an idol, it becomes the coolest thing ever, right?” Sarah told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Because you basically have a boomerang idol. You can use it with the inheritance advantage at a tribal, and you’ll come home with it.” Sadly, we didn’t get to see that come to fruition.

Will the inheritance advantage, like knowledge is power return to the game?

Knowledge is power allows a castaway to ask for someone’s idol and steal it. The players unsurprisingly fear that much power and have voted people off for having this advantage. We haven’t seen it played correctly.

Survivor 43 showed Geo Bustamante getting the power first. He told Karla Cruz Godoy, who then targeted him. He left the game with the advantage.

But then the power appeared again in the water well. James Jones grabbed it in front of multiple castaways. It was evident that the producers really want to see this advantage used correctly. So they might put the inheritance advantage back in the game and in a more obvious way.

Then again, knowledge is power was first introduced in season 41. We might have to wait a few more seasons before seeing it pushed on castaways so heavily.

1 way the inheritance advantage should be reintroduced

Pictured (L-R): Carson Garrett, Sarah Wade, Helen Li, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, and Bruce Perreault in ‘Survivor 44’ | Robert Voets/CBS

Secrecy is very important with these powerful advantages. If the inheritance does return to Survivor 44, the best way to do it is to keep it in the journey.

The castaways must draw from the bag privately, and only the other person who lost their vote would know if someone got an advantage. Since it’s new, they probably wouldn’t guess it is the inheritance advantage. But we must wait and see if the advantage will return to the game.