‘Survivor’: Would Cirie Fields Return to Play in the New Era? Her Honest Thoughts on Those Advantages

Cirie Fields has continued her reality TV career. But would she return to where she started for the fifth time? She talked to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Jan. 27 over Zoom about working with a fellow Survivor alum on The Traitors and answered if she’d play in this new era.

Cirie Fields reveals why she was able to trick Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick on ‘The Traitors’

Q: You were able to immediately read Stephenie [LaGrossa Kendrick] on Snake in the Grass from your time together on Survivor. Why do you think she couldn’t read you the same way?

Cirie: Because I’m a great actress [laughs]. No, honestly, that’s part of it. And I don’t know, I think because I’m a great actress. Because Stephenie and I spent a whole month together at the Pearl. There’s a really nice hotel resort in Fiji after we were voted off for Heroes versus Villains.

And I don’t know. I don’t know. I would think she would be able to be like, ‘Uh huh, Cirie, from the door.’ Like I did with her on the Snake. But I don’t–I think I got a skill too. Like I have a skill of feeling people’s energy, right?

Like Andie [Thurmond], I clicked immediately. Andie was like, ‘Awww!’ And with Stephenie on Snake in a Grass, her energy was like, just from the second he told us her facial expression, and she just, like, weird.

I was like, ‘Oh god, Stephenie.’ So everybody doesn’t have that. Like, Brandi [Glanville] has it, but I don’t think Stephenie has that gift.

Q: Have you ever taken acting classes?

Cirie: I have not. I’m telling you, I’m a natural-born actress, and I feel like if I’m given a role, I feel like people would not–I feel like I would do a great job, an excellent job without any acting classes, because I have to act a few times like when I call out of work and a family member accidentally, you know, [laughs].

Cirie says she’d return to play in the new ‘Survivor’ era

Q: Well, have you been watching the recent seasons? Are you familiar with the new advantages? We got knowledge is power, the shot in the dark–

Cirie: There’s so many!

Q: Would you play this new game? And what do you think of it?

Cirie: I would always play. You know, I’m a true Survivor superfan. And like any opportunity, even as, as much as we suffer out there. It’s shorter now.

But the advantages, there’s so many of them, it’s like you lose track. OK, so who’s got what? And what does this do? I think it was a little more…I don’t know.

It gave you the opportunity to really get the players’ stories. You got to know the players. You got to fall in love with them. Now it’s moving so fast that you don’t really get to connect as much as you would before with the players. So I like the advantages, I like the idea of them, but just cut back a little bit. Don’t have so many.

Survivors: Winners at War was considered the closing of the previous era. Fans have only seen new castaways play in the new one, but it’s interesting to know Fields would return if she’s offered the chance.