‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Looks Back on the Show’s First ‘Twist’ Ever

For 44 seasons, fans and followers of Survivor have enthusiastically been tuning into one of television’s longest-running and most popular reality TV series. The contestants, twists, and challenges are always evolving, but the show’s beloved host, Jeff Probst, has been a constant.

Being with Survivor since the CBS series 2000 premiere, Probst’s inside knowledge and perspective are seemingly limitless. This was evident on the well-known television host’s podcast, On Fire with Jeff Probst: The Official Survivor Podcast. Listeners got to take a trip down memory lane and revisit one of the first “twists” on Survivor.

A look back at the very first ‘Survivor’ twist

On a recent podcast episode, the host discussed everything from the aesthetic journey of idols to what it takes to create Survivor adrenaline-inducing challenges. Of course, the controversial season 44 tribe swap was one of the topics of conversation as well.

When Probst informed the contestants that a member from each tribe would be taking a journey together, for the most part, all seemed like business as usual. However, no one could have expected what would follow once Josh Wilder, Jaime Lynn Ruiz, and Carson Garrett’s boat ride ended.

There was no risking votes or even much of a discussion. Shortly upon their arrival, Ruiz, Wilder, and Garrett were informed they would swap tribes. Fortunately, though it wouldn’t be of use for too long, the contestants did receive idols before blindly picking new buffs.

Jeff Probst | CBS Photo Archive/Contributor

The season 44 shakeup, surprisingly, was actually a callback to Survivor‘s first twist ever. During season 3, while in Africa, Probst revealed that three members of each tribe would be going on a quest together. Ultimately, the quest was just a facade for the tribe swap.

This marked the first twist of Survivor. It is a testimony to how the game is known to change, shift, and, sometimes, even circle back. However, many wonder if recycling Survivor content is a good idea after “Survivor With a Capital S.”

Thanks to 3D printing and practicing at home, viewers were stunned at how quickly Garrett crushed the competition in the season 44 Survivor episode. Even though it has been used in the past, the tribe swap did seem to deliver the element of surprise and chaos that production was probably hoping for.

Jeff Probst’s perspective and reasoning behind the first ever twist of ‘Survivor’

Have a question for @JeffProbst? Send them to [email protected] and tune in to The Official Survivor Podcast, “On Fire with Jeff Probst” every week after Survivor 44 to see if your question is answered. Listen now: https://t.co/VN6B73sLz5 pic.twitter.com/dwegojkwIm — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 9, 2023

In his podcast, Probst recalls the details of how the very first tribe swap went down. Naturally, some found the concept unfair. Switching tribes can sometimes be a blessing in disguise. But, for the most part, it usually means having to leave behind alliances and start fresh on new relationships. As Probst pointed out, “to force you to adapt” was just what they were hoping for.

In his podcast, Probst describes the game as a “fluid” and a “cross-pollination,” which wasn’t always the case in the earlier seasons or, as OG fans call it, the “old-school game.” With that being said, even though the tribe swap was the first twist to take place on Survivor, over 40 seasons later, it is safe to say that it is going to have a different feel and play.

Other iconic twists that have taken place on the show

Newer fans of Survivor may not have realized it, but hidden immunity idols were actually introduced as a twist. Speaking of twists and idols, who could ever forget the super idol? When combined with its counterpart, the super idol could be used after the votes were read. Talk about game-changing.

Survivor is known for some classic and iconic challenges and twists, but they occasionally change it. In season 41, Probst introduced what would be known as “Shot in the Dark.” Instead of voting, a player could exchange their vote for a one-time chance to be safe.

Although it has proven difficult to secure, it is a twist that seems to be staying.