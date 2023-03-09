‘Survivor’ Season 44: Which Castaway Played the Best Game in Episode 2?

After watching the Survivor Season 44 premiere, it was safe to say that this game would be a rollercoaster from beginning to end. And episode 2 did not slow down in terms of pure and utter chaos (and entertainment). Among the mayhem, one player stood out in episode 2, making them our Survivor castaway of the week.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor Season 44 Episode 2, “Two Dorky Magnets.”]

‘Survivor’ 44 cast | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Who was voted off ‘Survivor’ Season 44 in episode 2?

Following Brandon Cottom’s acquirement of the Ratu birdcage idol in Survivor Season 44 Episode 1, it was time for Soka and Tika to try to open their mysterious cages in episode 2.

At Soka, Danny Massa found the key and successfully opened the birdcage, grabbed the hidden immunity idol, and replaced it with a fake idol without anyone noticing. And at Tika, Carolyn Wiger did the same, but she didn’t do a great job of making it look like the cage hadn’t been tampered with. So her fellow tribemates assumed that someone got whatever was inside. Lucky for Carolyn, though, no one suspected her.

Ratu and Soka later won the Immunity Challenge, sending Tika to their first Tribal Council. Back at their camp, Helen Li, Sarah Wade, and Carson Garrett conspired to vote out Carolyn. However, Sarah knew they needed to convince Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho to join them because she lost her vote during the summit in the premiere.

Yam Yam was loyal to Carolyn, so he immediately ran and filled her in on what was happening. The dynamic duo then persuaded Carson to vote with them to send Helen packing. Ultimately, Helen became the third person voted out of Survivor Season 44 in episode 2.

Carolyn Wiger is our ‘Survivor’ castaway of the week

There’s no doubt in our minds that Carolyn played the best in Survivor Season 44 Episode 2. Although it might not have been the cleanest game, it was the most impressive.

From the get-go, Carolyn was at the bottom of the Tika tribe. The three younger members instantly clicked and formed a strong bond, putting Carolyn and Yam Yam on the outs. Knowing this, she was determined to open the mysterious birdcage and grab whatever advantage was inside. Carolyn battled snakes and time to get the idol, but by god, she did it.

Unfortunately, Carolyn messed up a little when she didn’t place the bag neatly back in the cage. But, hey, she was in a hurry, and by now, we know how Carolyn operates. And not one person suspected that Carolyn was the one who broke into the birdcage, so we’re calling it a win (let’s just hope she is wise with her idol).

Carolyn came face-to-face with danger again when Tika lost the Immunity Challenge. But thanks to Sarah not having a vote and Carolyn’s strong bond with Yam Yam, she was able to pull herself out of the trenches again. And she managed not to have to play her idol. Now, Carolyn is in the majority of the Tika Tribe and has an idol in her pocket.

Carolyn’s game is not without its flaws, but her resilience (and, let’s face it — entertaining and hectic nature) is enough to earn her the title of Survivor Season 44 castaway of the week.

‘Survivor’ fans love Carolyn’s chaotic energy in season 44

Following the premiere of Survivor Season 44 Episode 2, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss Carolyn’s game (and how much they love her).

“My favorite thing about her is that she’s not just kooky. She’s smart!” one Reddit user explained. “She’s self-aware, she understands who she is and how her personality affects others. She’s authentic. We should all be more like Carolyn.”

A fan commented, “Carolyn is the entertainment my TV screen has been waiting for!”

“Given how over the top kooky and emotional she is, she has incredibly impressive impulse control,” someone else pointed out. “I’m sure her battle with addiction has something to do with that. She knew she was on the bottom but didn’t go around interrupting convos. She was terrified to the point of tears at tribal and still didn’t play her idol. Carolyn is playing to win, and I’m so f***ing here for it.”

New episodes of Survivor Season 44 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

