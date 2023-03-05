‘Survivor’ Season 44: Did the Premiere Spoil the Finale?

We can all agree that the Survivor Season 44 premiere was pure and utter chaos from beginning to end. But among the pandemonium, the episode shined a light on developing camp dynamics and survival tactics. And knowing the rumored season 44 spoilers, one particular scene at Tika’s camp piqued our interest.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers from Survivor Season 44.]

Jeff Probst | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Carson struggled to make fire in the ‘Survivor’ Season 44 premiere

The Survivor Season 44 premiere featured four medical visits, one medevac, two Shots in the Dark (and one being played successfully for the first time in the show’s history), and a hidden immunity idol negating the majority of the votes at the first Tribal Council. It was quite the rollercoaster, and if this is just a taste of what’s to come, fans better strap in.

Episode 1 also introduced viewers to a cast full of dynamic castaways ready to play the game. They were quick to build connections (even across tribal lines — we’re looking at you, Claire Rafson) and make big moves. And one of the players that immediately stood out was Carson Garrett.

Carson is a 20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, GA. He is a super fan of Survivor and studied numerous game theory and FBI interrogation books to prepare for the game. Carson also built replicas of classic Survivor challenges and practiced making fire. However, his fire-making skills might need some fine-tuning.

During Survivor Season 44 Episode 1, Carson tried to start a fire on Day 1 at the Tika camp. However, he struggled, so Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho took over and was able to do it. In a confessional, Yam Yam, who is from Puerto Rico, explained, “I don’t come from the States, where it’s cold, or the humidity’s gonna bother me. It sucks, the humidity, but I’m used to it sucking.”

Meet Carson, a NASA engineering student who hopes to stay under the radar early on to not be perceived as a threat!? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Q7KtIsVuUZ — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 15, 2023

‘Survivor’ Season 44 spoilers suggest Carson is the victim of final four fire-making

The same person who provided accurate spoilers for Survivor Season 42 also shared intel from season 44. And according to them, Carson makes it to the final four but loses the fire-making challenge.

Yam Yam, Carolyn Wiger, and Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt allegedly make up the top three, and the jury crowns Yam Yam the Sole Survivor.

It’s unclear who Carson faces off against in the final four fire-making challenge, with some alleged sources claiming it’s Heidi and others saying it’s Yam Yam. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the Survivor Season 44 finale to discover the truth.

The editing team could be dropping hints regarding Carson’s rumored downfall

Survivor fans saw both Yam Yam and Heidi make a fire during the Survivor Season 44 premiere, while Carson failed to get one started. There’s no doubt in our minds that if the spoilers are true, the editing team is planting seeds for the finale.

Given that Carson is already a fan favorite, we imagine the audience’s reaction to him losing the fire-making challenge will be similar to Jesse Lopez’s failure in season 43. And hopefully, CBS and the Survivor producers will finally wake up and decide to eliminate (immediate) final four fire-making from future seasons.

New episodes of Survivor Season 44 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.