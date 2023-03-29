Sydney Sweeney Disobeyed Her Stylist’s Advice: ‘I Don’t Want to Pick a Lane’

Sydney Sweeney might be known for her acting, but she’s gotten quite a bit of attention for her style as of late. Her fashion looks range from ballerina-inspired red-carpet looks to her ’90s-inspired outfit at the 2022 MTV movie awards. With each eclectic look, it seems that the Euphoria star is unwilling to be put into a box. Interestingly enough, Sweeney’s fashion decisions run counter to the advice that her stylist, Molly Dickson, initially gave her.

Sydney Sweeney wasn’t always interested in fashion

Because of her career, Sweeney is constantly exposed to high fashion. Just last year, The Handmaid’s Tale alum attended her first Met Gala. But in her day-to-day life, she likes to keep things casual. Originally hailing from Spokane, Washington, Sweeney’s style growing up was consistent with her active lifestyle. Now, however, she’s developed more of an appreciation for high fashion. And she uses the events and appearances that her job requires to constantly explore her sense of style.

“When I was younger, I never understood it,” Sweeney shared about fashion while speaking to Story + Rain. “I still, to this day, wear overalls or jeans. Sometimes I feel very intimidated by fashion because of how laid back I am, but when it comes to the red carpet or press, I love mixing it up and finding different designers.”

The actor’s disobeyed the advice of her stylist Molly Dickson

But Sweeney’s penchant for “mixing it up” was initially something that her stylist advised against. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dickson shared that she initially encouraged her client to have more of a recognizable and distinct, homogenous, style. However, once Sweeney pushed back against that advice and provided reasoning for it, she and Dickson found a new way of collaborating going forward.

“I remember one of my first fittings with Sydney five years ago; she was choosing very different styles for each event,” Dickson recalled about Sweeney. “I said, ‘You have to pick a lane,’ and she said, ‘I play different roles for my job. I don’t want to pick a lane,’ and that stuck with me. At the end of the day, we are really lucky we get to play dress-up together.”

How the pair collaborated on Sweeney’s memorable MTV Movie Awards outfit

Thus far, Sweeney and her stylist have collaborated on quite a few looks that have made headlines. When the actor-producer attended the MTV Movie Awards in a cropped top and micro mini skirt, the Internet was set ablaze. But just how did the duo come up with the look that caused so much chatter? In the aforementioned interview, they explained what inspired the look.

“Sydney sent me a photo of Elle Macpherson from the ’90s in a low-rise miniskirt and crop top for reference. Syd brought the low-rise mini back.” When referring to the Miu Miu outfit, Sweeney explains how she and her stylist work together to make a fashion statement “I text Molly pictures of looks from shows, vintage pieces or even mood boards of vibes I want to capture, and she brings it all to fruition,” she explained. Clearly, the partnership is working out for the duo. It seems that disobeying her stylist paid off for the actor.