Sydney Sweeney Felt ‘Disgusting’ and Unable to ‘Speak Up’ While Filming 1 Scene

A lot has been said about Sydney Sweeney in recent years. The actor skyrocketed to fame after delivering strong performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus. But many people have expressed concern with the way Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, has been portrayed in Euphoria. They have noted that the actor has had far more nude scenes and sex scenes than many of her castmates. But Sweeney has been candid about the fact that she feels safe filming intimate scenes on Euphoria’s set. Unfortunately, the same thing can’t be said for other projects she’s worked on.

Sydney Sweeney | Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Sydney Sweeney got candid about filming nude and sex scenes for ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria has employed an intimacy coordinator since its inception. This person works to choreograph all intimate scenes and to ensure that the actors feel comfortable. Furthermore, Sweeney seems to have a relationship with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, that allows her to speak to him directly about any concerns that she may have. For example, in the sophomore season of the show, The Players Table producer was able to speak to Levinson about moments where she felt that her nudity would be gratuitous.

“Sam is amazing,” Sweeney gushed while speaking with The Independent. “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’ I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

The actor felt disgusting while filming an intimate scene on another project

Unfortunately, Sweeney hasn’t always felt comfortable pushing back against directors. In the aforementioned interview, she recalled a director who didn’t make her feel at ease going into filming an intimate scene or properly relaying what the scene would require of her. And even though the Reality star expressed discomfort, the director refused to change the script.

“I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting,” Sweeney recalled. “I didn’t feel comfortable with my cast mate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it. That made me even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I was able to speak up.”

Which movie or TV show made Sweeney very uncomfortable?

But which one of Sweeney’s projects left her feeling uncomfortable? While the actor didn’t name names, the aforementioned experience sounds similar to the way she described her time working on Nocturne. While speaking about the 2020 film directed by Zu Quirke, Sweeney expressed the discomfort she felt while filming a sex scene that the film required.

“The most uncomfortable scene, I would have to say, the sex scene,” Sweeney revealed to NYLON. “I was actually really uncomfortable. It was funny because I kept all my clothes on, but I still felt uncomfortable.” She then shared that she didn’t know the cast and crew well enough yet to be performing such an intimate scene. “It was also one of the first days, I believe, so I hadn’t really gotten to know anyone or [scene partner] Jacques [Colimon], and it was just diving into this random scene, I was like, ahh.”

Of course, we can’t know for sure if Nocturne was really the project that left Sweeney feeling disgusting. Still, her time filming that scene sounds very problematic at best. Hopefully, going forward in her career, there are proper measures in place to make sure the actor feels safe and comfortable.