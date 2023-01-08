Sydney Sweeney Hopes to Use Her Power to Work With Unknown Talent

If you’ve got your pulse on happenings in the entertainment industry, Sydney Sweeney has become pretty unavoidable. Over the last few years, the actor has racked up credits in prestige projects like Sharp Objects and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Thanks to Sweeney’s rising popularity, brands like Armani Beauty are also eager to work with her. But while Sweeney has racked up millions of followers, it wasn’t too long ago that she was an unknown talent doing everything she could to achieve her big dreams.

Sydney Sweeney | By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has been working toward her acting dreams for a number of years

It may seem like Sweeney has become an overnight celebrity, but her road to success has been a slow and tedious one. Hailing from Spokane, Washington, the 25-year-old had zero connections to Hollywood. Instead, she was able to build her reputation and resume project by project. Her work continued to beget other work, but it took years before she was auditioning for the roles she always dreamed of. Now that Sweeney is a successful actor, she’s begun thinking of ways she can harness her power to help others who are currently in the same situation that she once was.

The actor hopes to use her influence to help unknown talent

“I mean, I’ve been auditioning since I was 11 years old, and there would be years where I would audition for 100 projects and never get a callback, or never even know if the audition that I put on tape was even seen,” Sweeney explained to British Vogue. “I think there are so many people out there that deserve to be heard and deserve to be seen, I think about it all the time, I hope that I cross paths with them, and I hope I can bring those voices to life.”

Sweeney may be able to use her powers as a producer to help unknown talent

But how could Sweeney go about achieving this goal? Though acting was her first love, she has since become enamored with other facets of the entertainment industry. The MMA fighter has expressed interest in writing and directing one day. More immediately, however, Sweeney may be able to use her power as a producer to encourage the casting of unknown talent. Back in 2020, Sweeney founded her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and has since got the rights to quite a few projects. It wouldn’t be a huge stretch to think she may have some pull in helping to decide who gets cast in upcoming projects like The Players Table.

The double Emmy nominee is still processing her own success

In terms of her own career trajectory, it seems that things are still sinking in for Sweeney. Though she’s truly living her dreams, it seems as if she’s still processing just how much her own life has changed. “I think I’m still wrapping my head around everything that’s been going on,” Sweeney admitted. “I’ve been working towards this dream since I was 11, and it’s been a really long and hard journey. I’m really grateful that I’m able to be in this position, finally.”