Sydney Sweeney’s Publicist Costs More Than Her Mortgage: ‘I Take Deals Because I Have To’

If it seems like Sydney Sweeney has been everywhere lately, it’s because she has been. Every few weeks, the actor appears to announce a new project. Whether it’s an untitled movie like the one she’s currently filming with Glen Powell in Australia or the highly-anticipated Euphoria Season 3, Sweeney remains booked and busy. In addition to her acting work, Sweeney also has no shortage of brand deals that keep her in the public eye. And it turns out that Sweeney has a good reason for taking so many brand deals. Though she admittedly loves to work, she also has to in order to pay her bills and her publicist.

Sydney Sweeney has already announced six brand deals in 2023

2023 has already been a huge year for Sweeney. Her latest film, Reality, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, has received rave reviews. The Players Table producer has also announced a number of brand partnerships this year. Since the year began, Sweeney has already partnered with Laneige, Armani Beauty, Bai water, Tory Burch, Ford X Dickies, and Frankies Bikinis. And since it’s only March, we imagine that she will be announcing more partnerships before the year is over.

The actor’s publicist costs a pretty penny

It seems that Sweeney is keen on taking brand deals to supplement her income as an actor. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Washington native got candid about some of her most expensive bills. “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sweeney shared. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.” Continuing on, Sweeney shared that brand deals help fund her lifestyle. “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to.”

Sweeney can’t afford a prolonged break despite her net worth

Back in 2022, Sweeney purchased her very first home. Considering the actor dropped a whopping $3 million on the historic house, we can’t imagine that her mortgage is low. So the fact that Sweeney’s publicist cost more than her mortgage is a little surprising. But despite the fact that the actor is reportedly world $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, the MMA fighter admits that purchasing her LA home broke the bank. “I couldn’t believe I was even able to buy a house,” Sweeney admitted. “I want to be able to stay there.”

Staying in her home means that Sweeney has to keep working. Though she admitted to experiencing burnout last year, she has to continue to work in order to afford her lifestyle. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she explained. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.” Celebrities…they’re just like us.