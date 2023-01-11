Sydney Sweeney’s Response to ‘Anyone Who Gives [Her] Sh*t’ for ‘Euphoria’s’ Nudity

Though Sydney Sweeney has been stacking her resume over the years, she’s still best known for her role on Euphoria. Portraying the teenage Cassie Howard has exposed her to millions of new fans. Sweeney has certainly taken advantage of her role on the hit HBO show. Her performance in the sophomore season even earned her an Emmy nomination. But Sweeney almost passed on her opportunity to be a part of the show. Initially, she didn’t want to audition because the show required nudity.

How does Sydney Sweeney feel about the nudity that ‘Euphoria’ requires of her?

Nudity is a pretty consistent feature in Euphoria. In fact, the show’s writer and creator, Sam Levinson, has been accused of being gratuitous with the nudity. Sweeney herself made headlines when she revealed that her character was supposed to have even more nude scenes in season 2. However, after she expressed that she didn’t feel they were necessary, they were edited to include clothing.

Sweeney has shared that she has always felt safe filming nude scenes on Euphoria’s set. The show has employed an intimacy coordinator since its inception, and The White Lotus alum has touted her personal agency countless times. But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t initially wary about the nudity that her part required. When she first got the audition for the show, she was nervous about the nude scenes and turned down her audition. But when the opportunity came to her again, she simply couldn’t pass it up.

The actor has a response for anyone who criticized her for her decision to do nude scenes

While speaking with W Magazine, Sweeney shared some of her reasoning for joining the Euphoria cast. She also shared her comeback for anyone who might criticize her choice. “I’ve never done anything like that before,” Sweeney shared about Euphoria’s nudity. “But I love this show, and I love everything about it, and it’s way more than nudity. I think if it were my first job, it would have been completely different, and I might have been typecast, but I feel that anyone who gives me sh*t for it, I’m like, Okay, go look at Handmaid’s Tale.”

Sweeney was building an impressive resume before she joined the ‘Euphoria’ cast

It’s certainly true that Sweeney had a few impressive jobs on her resume before joining the Euphoria cast. In addition to her recurring role as Eden in The Handmaid’s Tale, she also had a recurring role in HBO’s Sharp Objects. Acting opposite seasoned actors like Elisabeth Moss and Amy Adams was a real learning process for the Washington native. Sweeney also had experience being a series regular prior to playing Cassie. She had the same title in Netflix’s short-lived series, Everything Sucks!

How the actor is preventing herself from being typecast

And it seems that Sweeney is doing everything in her power to ensure that she doesn’t get typecast in her career. By taking projects like The White Lotus, Madame Web, and Reality, she continues to stack her resume with films and TV shows in different genres. Furthermore, since launching her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, she’s able to have even more agency over her career. But that doesn’t mean that she’s planning to stop taking on roles that require nudity. As long as the scenes serve her character and the overarching narrative of the story, Sweeney has stated that she had no problem doing them.