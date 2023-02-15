Tamar Braxton Dating Show Premieres Amid Breakup With Atlanta Attorney

Tamar Braxton is looking for love. A trailer for a dating show with Braxton at the helm has debuted, and fans are eager to see if she’ll find her prince charming. The show’s premiere comes amid Braxton ending a brief romance with an Atlanta attorney.

Tamar Braxton appearing on new Peacock dating show

Braxton has had trouble in love since her divorce from Vincent Herbet. The pair split in 2017 after nine years of marriage. Within months, she moved on to finance guy, David Adefeso. Braxton and Adefeso were engaged but split after Braxton ended up in the hospital for an attempted suicide. He was granted a temporary restraining order against her for domestic violence. She denies his claims. Insiders alleged Adefeso was controlling and jealous.

Now, she’s looking for love with the help of reality television. Braxton is starring in a dating show, Queen’s Court, alongside Basketball Wives alum, Evelyn Lozada, and singer Nivea. The show is executive produced by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, Rodney Peete.

Over ten 60-minute episodes chronicling their quest for love, The Peetes will give their advice on suitors and what it takes to make a relationship work. Braxton, Lozada, and Nivea will also lean on one another in the process and develop a sisterhood.

The singer reportedly met a suitor on the dating show

From the looks of the trailer, Braxton met her last beau on the show. Fans first saw the singer during the summer of 2022, celebrating a mystery man’s birthday on social media. The two dressed in all-black ensembles as they entered an Atlanta cocktail bar called Sovereign Sweets hand-in-hand. The “Love & War” singer shared a birthday message to the mystery man on her Instagram Stories by posting a bottle of Dom Perignon with a happy birthday card that read “Happy Birthday JR.”

Per Madame Noire, JR was raised in New Orleans and works as an attorney and businessman in Georgia. He is a co-founding partner of The JR Law Group and the CEO of a company called Rags 2 Riches Logistics.

He also shared his own birthday tribute on his Instagram post, and gushed about Braxton, writing: “Wow, 46 years of life… So much to be thankful for and so many amazing people to be thankful to. I never would have imagined being here, right now in this moment. Happily in love and blessed beyond measure. Surrounded by loving and caring people who uplift me and pour into me with God’s favor.” Braxton even donned a diamond necklace proudly with his initials.

She is no longer dating the man in question

Months after debuting their love, Braxton posted a series of cryptic messages to her social media, leading fans to believe she was single. She confirmed such while speaking at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’m involved with myself because these dudes out here is for everybody. I had to really pick that up, especially moving back to Atlanta; I didn’t know these guys were so communal. Somebody could have told me that,” she said, per Atlanta Blackstar. She hinted that the split was due to JR being involved with other women.

She added: “I think it’s because us as women we have learned to accept things we should not accept, and we are not comfortable with being by ourselves. I think once we accept ourselves in our own skin, the right person is going to show themselves to us because I’m not interested in sharing your man with me. That’s never going to work.”