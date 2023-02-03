Tammy Slaton Photos Show ‘Massive Difference’ in Her Weight Loss Journey

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton’s continued weight loss journey. So far, fans have seen Tammy get rushed to the hospital, have a trach tube put in, and gain back some of the weight she lost. But the Tammy viewers see in the TLC series looks different from the Tammy posting on social media. Recently, fans noticed a “massive difference” in the way Tammy looks — here’s what we know about her weight loss journey.

Tammy Slaton | TLC

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ premiere revealed Tammy gained weight in rehab

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 focuses heavily on Tammy’s weight loss journey. Her goal is to get bariatric surgery eventually. However, at the beginning of season 4, Tammy regressed in her progress.

“The last time I weighed in, I was 573,” Tammy explained before a weigh-in. “I still have to make it down to 550 to be approved for bariatric surgery. I’m probably going to be 10 pounds away from my goal. … Seeing the numbers go up, it’s one of my worst fears.”

When Tammy stepped on to the scale, she weighed 583 pounds. She needs to get her weight down to 550 pounds to undergo bariatric surgery safely.

Fans compare Tammy Slaton’s TikTok posts to footage from season 4

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters was filmed in 2022 but started airing in January 2023. This means the Tammy fans are seeing in new episodes is different from the Tammy posting on TikTok at the Windsor Lane Rehab Center in Ohio.

One fan on Reddit shared side-by-side photos of Tammy: one from 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, Episode 2, the other from a TikTok post. “Massive difference!” they said.

Many of the comments in the Reddit thread were supportive of the TLC star. “I think she looks great!,” said one Redditor. “Is she not wearing a trach in the second one???” said another Reddit user. As of Dec. 19, 2022, Tammy’s trach was removed, according to a video she shared on TikTok.

“She is looking AMAZING,” reads another comment. “I bet that she feels amazing too! Even on the last episode, she seemed to be getting around better than we have ever seen her move around before. Just that must be so freeing!”

How much weight Tammy Slaton lost remains unclear

Despite what fans are saying, Tammy can’t officially comment on how much weight she has lost. In another TikTok post, the TLC star explained how her contract doesn’t allow her to give details about her weight.

“I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, my marriage,” she said. “I can’t. I’m still under contract. Season 4 is coming out Jan. 17. That’s when it’s premiering.”

Tune in to see how Tammy’s weight loss journey continues to progress. New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.