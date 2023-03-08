Tammy Slaton’s Husband Caleb Willingham Sought Rehab After His Parents Died

1000-Lb. Sisters introduces Tammy Slaton’s husband Caleb Willingham in the “Forbidden Fruit” episode of season 4. In addition to sharing details about the beginning of Tammy and Caleb’s relationship, the episode also gives fans insight into Caleb’s weight loss journey. Find out why he used to weigh more than 700 pounds and what inspired him to enter rehab in Ohio.

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Tammy Slaton’s husband gained weight when his parents died

Caleb becomes part of the main cast in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. In episode 8, he explains why he needed to go into rehab in the first place. “I’ve always been a bigger guy and that’s because I’ve always had a sweet tooth,” Caleb tells the cameras in “Forbidden Fruit.”

“[Sweets] have always been a weakness, especially if I was stressed,” he continues. “When I was 17 years old, my mom passed away and it destroyed me for a little bit. I definitely gained a lot of weight after my mother passed away, and my father passed away in 2006.”

Caleb Willingham’s weight loss journey

Feeling like everyone he loved was being taken away, Caleb knew rehab could help. At his heaviest weight, he weighed more than 700 pounds.

He entered rehab to get a fresh start and has since lost over 200 pounds. Caleb said he weighs around 480 pounds in the episode.

Caleb chose the rehab from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ because of Tammy

Tammy asked Caleb why he chose Windsor for his weight loss journey in episode 8 of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. Caleb replied: “You.”

Caleb elaborated on how his best friend’s wife found Tammy and information about the facility on social media. “Just hearing about how well somebody’s able to do,” Caleb continued. “I said, ‘Hey, I can do this, too.”

Like many 1000-Lb. Sisters fans, some of the other residents said Caleb’s actions gave them “stalker vibes.” But Caleb called his actions “research.” More importantly, Tammy told the cameras: “I ain’t mad.” His decision kickstarted their relationship, which resulted in their marriage.

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham’s relationship timeline

Tammy and Caleb met at the Windsor Lane Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Ohio. Tammy entered the rehab before she was approved for weight loss surgery in the summer of 2022. After a successful bariatric procedure, she remained there because she was still on a tracheostomy tube.

In “Forbidden Fruit,” fans learn Caleb had been at the facility for about a year before Tammy met him. “Caleb is someone I’ve been getting to know for the past couple of weeks,” Tammy said. “Caleb’s been here almost a year and he’s just now starting to come out of his room because he had health issues.”

After three weeks of spending time together, Caleb proposed to Tammy in the facility’s parking lot. TLC cameras captured his proposal for the episode. “It’s just been a short time, but I know without a doubt you are the most beautiful, amazing, wonderful person I’ve ever known,” Caleb said. “Will you marry me?” A speechless Tammy shook her head yes. They officially tied the knot at the rehab facility on Nov. 19, 2022.

Today, Tammy and Caleb are reportedly still together. However, she is home in Kentucky, and Caleb is still at the rehab in Ohio. He does plan to live with Tammy once he is discharged.

Keep up with Tammy and Caleb in new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.