Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’

Taraji P. Henson sat down with host and Radio Hall of Fame inductee Angie Martinez for a conversation about life, work, and mental health. The actor admits being a celebrity doesn’t automatically equal happiness. During the interview, Henson reveals she “fights every day” to find happiness and she hasn’t been happy for a long time.

Martinez says she learned from J Balvin to ask people how happy they are on a scale of one to 10. She says this is a good way to check on your friends and see how they’re doing. When Martinez asks Henson how happy she is, Henson says, “I don’t know, to be quite honest.” She goes on to say that she hasn’t been happy in a long time and the things that used to make her happy don’t anymore.

“I thought I was happy but the things that I thought was making me happy don’t cut it anymore,” says Henson during the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “And so, I’m in a place where [I think] what does that look like? And I’m kind of spinning because I don’t know.”

Henson says one of the things that used to make her happy was being in a relationship. However, she says she learned that happiness can’t be found in someone else. “It’s not marriage, it’s not a man. It’s for me to tap in and find my happiness. And to be honest with you, Angie, I haven’t been happy, like purely happy, in a long time.”

Martinez says she’s sorry about this, but Henson says she’s not because it’s a “wake-up call.” This is a moment for her to make adjustments so she can get to a better place emotionally.

“I’m still here; I’m still living, so that means I still have time to find [happiness],” says Henson. “And it’s work, and it’s OK, because it’s for the benefit of me.”

Taraji P. Henson revealed she has depression and anxiety

Henson has been open about her experience with depression and anxiety. She wants to share her experience so that others can see it’s OK if you are having challenges with mental health. However, she says she “fights” for her joy on a daily basis. “At the end of the day, it’s about fighting for your joy and finding it,” says Henson.

Henson acknowledges that “life isn’t easy.” She is famous and earns a great living as an actor, but she says you have to dig deep within to find happiness. Material things don’t satisfy for long. She acknowledges life is hard for just about everyone.

“When I talk to people, I’m like, ‘If you have a story to tell, tell it.’ No one wants to hear how easy your life was. Life ain’t easy. I [don’t care] what color you are, how privileged you are, life ain’t easy. And it’s getting harder and harder every day. If you have a story to tell, if you’ve come through some trials and tribulations, you need to share it. Because you’re going to inspire someone. You’re going to give someone the motivation to not give up.”

The ‘Empire’ star wants to encourage others

Martinez points out that it’s important to embrace change and “pivot” so you can achieve what you define as happiness. She asks Henson if going through changes makes her uncomfortable. The actor says she “celebrates” change instead of fearing it. She also says it’s important to be able to identify that you are unhappy so you can make the necessary adjustments.

“One thing I know about me is that I don’t fear change,” says Henson. “I celebrate it. And as uncomfortable as it is, I know that when I get to the other side, I’m going to be a better person. I will have a story to tell that’s going to inspire, and help, and change someone else’s life for the better.”

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.

