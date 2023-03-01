Tarek El Moussa Revealed How He’s Parenting Son Tristan Differently Than His 2 Kids With Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa just announced the birth of his first baby with Heather Rae El Moussa, and the Flip or Flop star also shares two kids with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. Here’s how Tarek says he’s parenting his son with the Selling Sunset star differently than how he raised his children with Christina.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa shares 2 kids with his ex-wife, Christina Hall

Heather and Tarek’s child, a son named Tristan, was born on Jan. 31. Baby Tristan is Tarek’s third kid: he shares his two oldest, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

The 41-year-old Flip or Flop star is adjusting to being the father of an infant again. On Feb. 5, Tarek shared an Instagram post saying he “can’t believe” he now has three children. “Quality time [heart emoji, prayer hands emoji],” he captioned a photo of Brayden and Taylor ice skating. “My kids are my whole world. I can’t believe I now have 3!!!”

And on Feb. 16, he shared another Instagram photo of himself with his arm wrapped around his daughter, while his son Brayden held Tristan. “OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen,” the HGTV star wrote.

Tarek El Moussa shared how he’s parenting his son Tristan differently than his 2 kids with Christina Hall

It has been over 10 years since Tarek’s daughter Taylor was born and eight years since Brayden’s birth. In a Feb. 25 interview with Fox News, the Flipping 101 star shared how he’s parenting his son Tristan differently than his two kids with Christina.

“This time, it was very important for me to really, really spend that one-on-one quality time with him,” Tarek said. “I’m not saying I didn’t do it with my other kids, OK. I did, but I’m older, I’m calmer, I’m more established. I have a little bit more time to relax. So I’m really enjoying that time with him.”

The ‘Flip or Flop’ star said he wants to be around ‘as much as possible’ for the new baby

Before Tristan was born, Tarek revealed that he intended to do things differently with his and Heather’s child.

“Starting over isn’t something that I thought I’d be doing, but life throws curveballs at you, and I couldn’t be more excited, actually,” he said in a December 2022 interview with ET. “There’s so many things I’m gonna do differently, especially when he’s young.”

Tarek explained that he was busy working a lot when his two children with Christina were babies. “When Taylor and Brayden were young I was just working so much, so with this baby, it’s really important that I’m around as much as possible,” he shared.

In his conversation with Fox News, Tarek revealed some of the things he’s looking forward to doing with Tristan. “I’m just as obsessed with Taylor and Brayden, and now looking at Tristan, I think about all the amazing things we’re going to do together,” he said. “We’re going to go skiing and dirt biking and traveling and do jiu-jitsu, and as a father, I just couldn’t be happier.”