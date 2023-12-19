Taylor Swift showed off her baking skills during one of boyfriend Travis Kelce's pregame parties. Find out what she made.

Taylor Swift is a singer, a songwriter, a multi-platinum recording artist, a Grammy winner, and a baker. That’s right, the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker‘s talents go beyond the stage as she also knows her way around a kitchen. T-Swift has shared several of her recipes with fans in the past. And recently she’s whipped up some sweet treats for her beau Travis Kelce and some of his guests before a game earlier this season.

Now someone who was at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end‘s house that day is revealing what the pop star made that you can too for your next party.

What Swift baked at Kelce’s house before one of his games

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar spoke with Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM about hanging out with Swift at Kelce’s place for a pregame meal earlier in the year and what she baked.

“I was at (Kelce’s) house three hours before the game, we’re having a pre-game meal, and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself, and she’s so cool,” he said. “She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Kosar then revealed: “I’m a juicer right now trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day.”

He added that he found Swift to be a great person telling the WQAM hosts: “Her genuine attention to people, in paying attention and consideration was just spectacular to watch. You couldn’t have a better role model.”

How to make homemade cinnamon rolls at your house

So how can you bake the sweet treats Swift made for your next holiday get-together or pregame bash?

To make cinnamon rolls like the “Blank Space” singer you’ll need the following ingredients:

milk

unsalted butter

eggs

flour

granulated sugar

kosher salt

baking soda

quick rise or instant yeast

brown sugar

cinnamon

And also have on hand a mixer, a wooden spoon, a rolling pin, and a baking pan.

The frosting can be made a variety of ways such as traditional to vegan, which would have made Kosar happy. To achieve the latter you can use almond milk, vegan butter, and vegan cream cheese.

Either way you choose, here are some tips per Ambitious Kitchen for making the best cinnamon rolls.