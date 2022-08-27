Taylor Swift Still Isn’t Sure What Healed Her Heartbreak

From the outside looking in, Taylor Swift seems to be madly in love. The actor has been dating her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, since 2016. Though the pair are pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, what they do share seems to paint the picture that they are happy together. The pair have collaborated together, and there are even rumors that the couple is engaged.

Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s heartbreak inspired her album ‘Red’

Of course, Swift hasn’t always been so lucky in love. Through her music, Swift has chronicled her fair share of heartbreaks. In fact, Swift revealed that one of her most popular albums is a snapshot of a person experiencing heartbreak. When she released her version of Red, the “the 1” singer wrote that her heartbreak actually inspired the album.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” Swift penned. “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Her Girl Squad Didn’t Go the Way She Thought It Would

The ‘Love Story’ singer isn’t sure what exactly healed her heartbreak

Continuing on, Swift shared that she eventually bounced back from her heartbreak. But the “Love Story” singer explained that she’s not sure exactly what helped her heal from a broken heart. However, she has a few guesses about what may have helped in the long run. “I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

Swift has also shared that it was a pleasure to release Red (Taylor’s Version) because she had so much distance from the love that left her with a broken heart. In an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, she shared that having distance from the songs has changed the experience for her.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s House Has a Koi Pond, But She Really Wanted Stingrays

“I’ve got sunglasses on and a mojito, and it’s chill this time,” Swift shared. “It’s really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad. Not be taking breaks in between interviews to cry. I’m telling you, it’s much better this way. You get some time passing, you know. You’re reliving your experience from your 20s when you’re in your 30s—it’s really the way to do it.”

How Swift’s fans changed ‘All Too Well’ for her

It’s pretty cool that Swift’s re-recordings have been able to give her a new experience. She’s also shared similar things about one of her most popular songs, “All Too Well.” Because the heartbreaking love song is so beloved by fans, she now has different memories associated with the song. Instead of thinking about the heartbreak that inspired the lyrics, she thinks of jamming out to the tunes with her fans while on tour. Certainly, the song is a testament to how an artist’s relationship to their work can shift over time.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Were Once Romantically Linked to the Same Actor