‘Ted Lasso’ EP Bill Lawrence on What Exactly Inspired Him to Write His New Dramedy ‘Shrinking’ Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence has a new Apple TV+ series coming to the platform titled Shrinking. Co-written and produced by How I Met Your Mother alum Jason Segel — who also stars in the series alongside Harrison Ford — Shrinking follows characters who deal with grief and sadness through comedy. During a recent TCA panel, Lawrence revealed exactly what inspired him to write his new dramedy.

‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Shrinking’ EP Bill Lawrence | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bill Lawrence isn’t the only person connected to ‘Ted Lasso’ who is working on ‘Shrinking’

Shrinking is a collaboration between Lawrence, Segel, and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), who are all listed as co-creators, producers, and writers on the 10-episode limited series. Segel also stars as Jimmy, a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules in his practice and decides to tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

All training and ethics aside, Jimmy’s new methods end up making huge, tumultuous changes in not only his clients’ lives, but also his own.

“People keep asking us about the tone. How can you make something that’s so funny but also sad? But I believe, isn’t that life? That’s our daily existence. It’s always about finding balance,” Goldstein explained at the panel, per Deadline.

Bill Lawrence reveals what inspired him to write his new dramedy

Lawrence describes Shrinking as “a bit sad, but mostly funny.” He says he was inspired to write the show with Segel and Goldstein because things have been difficult in the world these past few years, and everyone knows someone who is struggling.

“We wanted to write a show about grief because the world is a bit of a dumpster fire right now. You can’t meet anybody right now that isn’t at least two or three degrees separated from some sad s*** going on in their lives. My family approaches that through comedy. It’s good actors and writers that can make that authentic,” Lawrence said.

Segel added that the show might appear to be coming from “a sad place.” But, he insists it’s actually hopeful.

“There’s nowhere to go but up,” Segel said.

A look at the plot of ‘Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

According to the series synopsis, Segel’s character Jimmy is a therapist and single dad of a teenage daughter named Alice (Lukita Maxwell). He’s been grieving his late wife for over a year, and his coping mechanisms have included mostly booze, drugs, and prostitutes. One day he loses his cool and snaps on a patient, but the unprofessional outburst ends up working.

Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades. He’s a therapist and mentor to Segel’s Jimmy, who also works closely with therapist Gaby Evans, played by Jessica Williams. They tell Jimmy that they aren’t “psychological vigilantes” and advise him against using his unethical methods.

But when the patient follows the advice and finds success, he can’t help himself. From that moment on, Jimmy decides to tell all of his patients exactly what he believes their problems are and what to do to get out of their own way. This reckless behavior will not only affect Jimmy’s professional life, but also his personal life.

The first two episodes of Shrinking drop Friday, Jan 27, on Apple TV+.