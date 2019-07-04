‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Has a Message for Her Haters

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is often on the receiving end of a lot of negativity. People who don’t agree with her lifestyle seem to have a lot to say about the reality TV star. How does Abraham deal with all the hate? Here’s the message Farrah Abraham has for all her haters.

Farrah Abraham says she avoids alcohol to stay out of trouble

Abraham reportedly has a history of alcohol abuse, according to E! News, but she resolved to avoid drinking in the future. During an interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, she said she wants to be careful about consuming alcohol so she can always have a clear head. When asked by Paul if she still drinks, Abraham said, “No, I don’t really drink anymore. I just learn my lessons.” Abraham told the hosts she doesn’t drink as much anymore because she wants to make sure she stays out of trouble. She wants to avoid jail time or having people take advantage of her when she goes out, she told them.

Farrah Abraham’s message for the haters

Paul asked Farrah if she gets a lot of hate, and she said she does. However, Abraham said she just ignores her haters and stays focused on her life. She also said she’s doing great, so the backlash doesn’t faze her. “I ignore the hate. I’m doing better and better every year. It’s good I know where the hate is. Why do people hate me? I don’t know,” she said. Abraham also spoke about her time on the set of MTV’s Ex on the Beach. She said there was a lot of tension between her and the housemates. “People just like to make themselves feel better by attacking someone,” she said.

Farrah Abraham also said she won’t let anyone stop her from promoting her brands

Paul asked Abraham what her stance is on allowing her daughter, Sophia, to have her own Instagram account. Abraham said she and her daughter are both active on social media because it’s a big part of their business promotion plans. That’s why they both aim to tune out negative comments online. Abraham says neither of their accounts is going away any time soon. “[Sophia] knows how to not focus on cyber bullying, and she rises above it,” Abraham told Paul. “I’m all about creativity and I’m not letting hatred or evil things stunt our creativity and our social platforms. We have brands and it’s going to keep going,” Farrah added.

Farrah Abraham addressed her sex tape

Furthermore, one of the hosts asked Farrah how she handles have a sex tape, considering she has a young child. Abraham said she acknowledges the tape as part of her history and she took time to address the tape with her daughter. “We’ve talked about it and it’s handled. It’s part of my life. Who says that none of you guys have had sex tapes? But I think that’s just like part of birds-bees conversations and your actions when you get older,” she said.

